Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Top surgeon jumps to the defence of Dr Charlie Teo after he was restricted from performing his 'miracle' surgeries in Australia
A world-leading neurosurgeon has jumped to the defence Dr Charlie Teo to describe him as world-class as he fights to end restrictions on operating in Australia. For the last 15 months, Dr Teo has been unable to operate without written approval from a fellow surgeon due to restrictions placed on him by the Medical Council of NSW after the body received three complaints.
maritime-executive.com
Wind-Assisted Coal Carrier Begins Operations for Tokohu Electric
Japanese shipowner MOL and powerplant operator Tohoku Electric Power have begun commercial operations with a novel reduced-emissions vessel: a coal-carrying bulker with auxiliary wind power. The 100,000 dwt Shofu Maru is the world's first vessel equipped with the MOL / Oshima Shipbuilding "Wind Challenger" telescopic wing sail. She will transport...
Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom
Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.“It was very special so soon after the very sad...
U.K.・
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
U.K.・
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
maritime-executive.com
Royal Navy Deploys to Help Fight Gang Violence in Turks & Caicos
In response to a surge in gang violence, the Royal Navy is dispatching the fleet oiler RFA Tideforce to the Turks & Caicos Islands. The security situation has rapidly deteriorated on the ilands over the past few weeks, with 11 fatal shootings in September and a further four in October - all allegedly linked to a Jamaican maritime smuggling gang.
maritime-executive.com
DP World Breaks Ground on $390M Expansion at London Gateway Terminal
DP World has begun work on the next phase of expansion at its London Gateway terminal. It is investing $390 million in a new berth at the facility, which will allow it to handle some of the world's biggest boxships. The new fourth berth will raise capacity by a third,...
US News and World Report
UK Deputy PM: 'Absolutely Confident' People's Pensions Are Safe
LONDON (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday she was confident that people's pensions were safe, after the Bank of England stepped into the bond market again warning of a risk to the country's financial stability. Asked whether she could reassure people their pensions were safe,...
Number of migrants crossing Channel to UK since 2018 tops 75,000
More than 75,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since current records began four years ago, figures show.Some 75,628 people have made the journey since 2018, according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.Official Home Office figures show that between January 2018 and June 2022, 51,881 migrants were recorded as arriving in the UK.Since then 23,747 have been detected, according to provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data.The department said 856 migrants arrived in 19 boats on Wednesday, as Channel crossings continued for a fifth day in a row.Children wrapped in blankets were pictured being carried...
Smithsonian returns stolen Benin bronzes to Nigeria. See the stunning art collection
See for yourself the bronze plaques, rooster, sword and more.
maritime-executive.com
Shell to Run Fuel Cell Demonstration on Korean-Built LNG Carrier
A demonstration project is being launched to speed up the commercialization of fuel cells for large, ocean-going ships. The project calls for the development and year-long demonstration of a 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier to be operated by Shell. The demonstration of fuel cells due to launch in 2025 is designed to support the decarbonization of ocean-going shipping.
Cost of eradicating NHS repairs backlog hits £10bn for first time
The cost of eradicating a huge backlog of repairs to NHS hospitals and equipment has hit £10bn for the first time, it has emerged. Figures from NHS Digital’s annual report into the condition of the NHS’s estate show it would cost the health service in England £10.2bn to improve rundown buildings and clapped-out kit.
The Tab
King’s College London ranks sixth best uni in UK in The Times World University Ranking
King’s College London has ranked as the sixth best university in the UK and 35th best in the world in the new Times World University Ranking released today. At 35th in global rankings, and with over half (52 per cent) of the uni’s students being international students, it is clear that KCL has garnered a worldwide reputation for continually climbing the rankings; it was only ten years ago when it was outside of the top 50.
NatWest to shut 43 bank branches across UK
NatWest has confirmed it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK in the latest move to transition its banking services online.Several branches in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, are among the fresh wave of closures.The UK’s second biggest lender said the vast majority of its retail banking services can be done digitally and it is the quicker and easier way to bank.Just six jobs are expected to be put at risk as part of the closures, indicating most branch staff will be offered the opportunity to take up a role in a different branch or another part...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes $48M Worth of Drugs in Gulf of Oman
On Monday, a U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter seized an estimated $48 million worth of narcotics from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman. The cutter USCGC Glen Harris seized 5,000 kilograms of hashish and 800 kilograms of methamphetamine in an interdiction in international waters. Glen Harris previously...
maritime-executive.com
IMB: Global Piracy Remains at Lowest Level in Decades
Global piracy and armed robbery incidents in the maritime industry are at their lowest level in decades continuing patterns that emerged over the past two years. In its report for the first nine months of 2022, the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB), reports the lowest recorded figure in three decades. The organization, which tracks piracy and coordinates the reporting of incidents to the authorities, however cautions against complacency calling for regional and international players to sustain their efforts to prevent piracy incidents.
The Tab
Glasgow University is 10th best in UK and second best in Scotland in Times World University Rankings
The Times World University Rankings 2023 have recently been announced and Glasgow University is 82nd in the world. This is up from 86th in 2022, 92nd in 2021 and 99th in 2020. Glasgow made it into the top ten universities in the UK. Other universities to make it into this list include Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London and Bristol.
ice365.com
Cooke to begin tenure as Star CEO on 17 October
Star in July revealed that Cooke would be taking on both roles within the group, though it was not confirmed when he would actually join the business. He has now received requisite regulatory approvals in Queensland to take the top job at Star, while approvals in New South Wales remain pending.
