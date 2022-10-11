NatWest has confirmed it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK in the latest move to transition its banking services online.Several branches in Scotland, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, are among the fresh wave of closures.The UK’s second biggest lender said the vast majority of its retail banking services can be done digitally and it is the quicker and easier way to bank.Just six jobs are expected to be put at risk as part of the closures, indicating most branch staff will be offered the opportunity to take up a role in a different branch or another part...

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO