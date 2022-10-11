Read full article on original website
Mukesh Ambani, the second-richest person in Asia, joins the list of ultra-rich people opening a family office in Singapore
Lured by low taxes, many ultra-rich people have established offices in Singapore in recent years, including Sergey Brin and James Dyson.
cryptopotato.com
Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase
Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
L.A. Weekly
Hempacco Wants ICO After the Successful Ringing of Nasdaq Bell
Not long after its successful IPO in august, Hempacco, a hemp manufacturing company, is making headlines again. This time, they aim to boost their commercial growth by launching a new cryptocurrency. For this ambitious firm, convenience store trade shows, partnerships with pop culture icons, and multiple product offerings are just a few steps towards their financial goals.
Louisiana to remove $794 million from BlackRock funds over ESG drive
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Louisiana will pull $794 million out of BlackRock Inc's funds, state Treasurer John Schroder said on Wednesday, citing the asset management giant's push to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore
Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
Uniswap’s $165M funding round a bright spot for DeFi in Crypto Winter
Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced a $165 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital, that values the company at $1.66 billion. The investment appears to be the largest ever for the decentralized finance sector, and comes as a welcome affirmation for the broader crypto industry that’s been mired in a brutal slump for most of 2022.
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
TechCrunch
Roboadvisor Betterment launches crypto offering with four themed portfolios
Crypto Investing by Betterment, as the new offering is called, debuts to Betterment’s retail and advisor customers today with four themed, customizable portfolios that will allow users to invest in curated selections of digital assets, the company’s VP of crypto, Jesse Proudman, told TechCrunch in an interview. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across all of its business lines and offerings, he added.
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
ambcrypto.com
Singapore grants regulatory approval to this exchange
Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has recently been granted preliminary approval from Singapore to provide crypto services in the Southeast Asian city-state. The exchange plans to grow its Singapore office and expand its client base as this process goes underway. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Blockchain.com an in-principle approval...
Singapore's OCBC scouting for Indonesian acquisitions - CEO
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI) is hunting for acquisitions in Indonesia to speed up its growth, aiming to leverage a strong capital buffer built up in recent years, the head of Southeast Asia's second-biggest bank said.
u.today
XRP v. SEC: Ripple Partner Makes Next Big Step After Officially Joining Case
The last few weeks have been eventful for Ripple, both regarding the company's business and litigation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Only yesterday, it became known that the trial judge allowed Ripple's partners to present their opinion in court, and today Filipino I-Remit has officially sent an extended amicus brief.
TechCrunch
Egyptian consumer money app Telda raises $20M from GFC, Sequoia Capital and Block
Its first market, Egypt, is one of the highest consumer spending markets in Africa. The North African market’s private consumption accounts for nearly 85% of its nominal GDP, and only 4% of its overall GDP is cashless. Card usage in the country is still in its infancy in the cash-heavy society, but startups like Telda are banking on their card products to change the narrative, or at least try.
zycrypto.com
Talking Crypto Adoption, Regulation & Mass Adoption with CoinPipe Founder, Alex Gorshkov
CoinPipe is riding the wave of adoption when it comes to crypto payments. Not only does it make it possible for businesses to implement new payment methods but also unlocks new areas for growth for these businesses by allowing them to tap into new markets and provide superior customer experiences.
u.today
BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
ihodl.com
Blockchain Infra Provider Tatum Bags $41.5 to Boost Web3 Apps
Blockchain infrastructure provider Tatum has raised $41.5 million from a pool of investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Circle, and the founders of Bitpanda. The company wrote in a blog post that the funding will help it accelerate marketing, educational efforts, and community building. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
Venture Fund Backing Already Tops 2021
Investors backed venture funds with more money so far this year than all of 2021, with a flurry of activity in recent months that offset a cooling period at the start of 2022 with the decline of tech stocks. Venture funds saw $151 billion in backing in the first nine...
US stocks plunge after September inflation surpasses expectations to hit highest level since 1982
"In one line: Awful," Panthenon Macro's chief economist Ian Shepherdson said of September's hot CPI report.
