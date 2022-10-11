ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase

Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
SOFTWARE
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
BUSINESS
L.A. Weekly

Hempacco Wants ICO After the Successful Ringing of Nasdaq Bell

Not long after its successful IPO in august, Hempacco, a hemp manufacturing company, is making headlines again. This time, they aim to boost their commercial growth by launching a new cryptocurrency. For this ambitious firm, convenience store trade shows, partnerships with pop culture icons, and multiple product offerings are just a few steps towards their financial goals.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mas#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Coinbase Expands#Singaporean#Crypto Hedge Fund#Crypto Com#French#Apac
EWN

Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore

Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Uniswap’s $165M funding round a bright spot for DeFi in Crypto Winter

Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced a $165 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital, that values the company at $1.66 billion. The investment appears to be the largest ever for the decentralized finance sector, and comes as a welcome affirmation for the broader crypto industry that’s been mired in a brutal slump for most of 2022.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
TechCrunch

Roboadvisor Betterment launches crypto offering with four themed portfolios

Crypto Investing by Betterment, as the new offering is called, debuts to Betterment’s retail and advisor customers today with four themed, customizable portfolios that will allow users to invest in curated selections of digital assets, the company’s VP of crypto, Jesse Proudman, told TechCrunch in an interview. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across all of its business lines and offerings, he added.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Singapore grants regulatory approval to this exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has recently been granted preliminary approval from Singapore to provide crypto services in the Southeast Asian city-state. The exchange plans to grow its Singapore office and expand its client base as this process goes underway. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Blockchain.com an in-principle approval...
WORLD
Reuters

Singapore's OCBC scouting for Indonesian acquisitions - CEO

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI) is hunting for acquisitions in Indonesia to speed up its growth, aiming to leverage a strong capital buffer built up in recent years, the head of Southeast Asia's second-biggest bank said.
ECONOMY
u.today

XRP v. SEC: Ripple Partner Makes Next Big Step After Officially Joining Case

The last few weeks have been eventful for Ripple, both regarding the company's business and litigation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Only yesterday, it became known that the trial judge allowed Ripple's partners to present their opinion in court, and today Filipino I-Remit has officially sent an extended amicus brief.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Egyptian consumer money app Telda raises $20M from GFC, Sequoia Capital and Block

Its first market, Egypt, is one of the highest consumer spending markets in Africa. The North African market’s private consumption accounts for nearly 85% of its nominal GDP, and only 4% of its overall GDP is cashless. Card usage in the country is still in its infancy in the cash-heavy society, but startups like Telda are banking on their card products to change the narrative, or at least try.
BUSINESS
u.today

BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
ihodl.com

Blockchain Infra Provider Tatum Bags $41.5 to Boost Web3 Apps

Blockchain infrastructure provider Tatum has raised $41.5 million from a pool of investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Circle, and the founders of Bitpanda. The company wrote in a blog post that the funding will help it accelerate marketing, educational efforts, and community building. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Venture Fund Backing Already Tops 2021

Investors backed venture funds with more money so far this year than all of 2021, with a flurry of activity in recent months that offset a cooling period at the start of 2022 with the decline of tech stocks. Venture funds saw $151 billion in backing in the first nine...
MARKETS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy