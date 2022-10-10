Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
State College
$3 million grant boosts CVIM’s new facility
STATE COLLEGE — Centre Volunteers in Medicine will use a $3 million state grant to help with the cost of updating its new facility. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project funding was approved by Centre County commissioners during an Oct. 11 meeting and will be matched with $3,141,925 by CVIM as it renovates a recently bought property on Sandy Ridge Drive.
State College
ClearWater awarded grant for projects in 3 watersheds
STATE COLLEGE — ClearWater Conservancy was awarded a grant on Sept. 6 from the Community Conservation Partnership Program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to install new riparian buffers, also known as streamside forests, along streams on seven properties in the Spring Creek, Spruce Creek and Penns Creek watersheds.
State College
Geisinger asks to withdraw plans for College Twp. clinic
STATE COLLEGE — Geisinger Health System has requested to withdraw plans for its proposed clinic on Scenery Drive in College Township. In a Sept. 20 letter to the township, the health system said it is electing to cancel the project due to the hardships of the site. The final...
State College
Annual festival to showcase more than 50 films
STATE COLLEGE — The 2022 Centre Film Festival will feature some of the most important and most talked about films of the year. This year’s selection of feature films, documentaries, fictional shorts, experimental narratives and more, will screen at the State Theatre in State College and in Phillipsburg’s historical Rowland Theatre from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
State College
Irwin to host girls’ basketball clinic
BOALSBURG — As the new head of the girls basketball program at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Bethany Irwin has the experience, know-how and passion to increase interest in the game. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Irwin will be hosting a girls basketball clinic at Saint Joseph’s in Boalsburg. All...
State College
‘A Light in the Community’: State College Church Finds Purpose in New Name
Although you may not recognize its name, Blue Course Community Church has called State College home for decades. Now, following a self-initiated rebranding period, the local congregation is placing a larger emphasis on its efforts in the community. Blue Course Community Church, which was previously named the State College Evangelical...
State College
Architects update BASD elementary building project
BELLEFONTE — Work is underway to determine how to best move forward with the long-talked-about Bellefonte elementary building project, with hopes to have concept plans completed by early next year. During an Oct. 4 meeting, the school board heard an update from Damion Spahr of SitelogIQ and Mike Kelly...
State College
Penn State Wavers on Funding for Center for Racial Justice, a Key Commitment After 2020 protests
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State faculty are pressing President Neeli Bendapudi for clarity on the future of the Center for Racial Justice after learning the university had not allocated funding for the initiative that was pitched as a key university commitment following protests for greater racial equity in 2020.
State College
Region prepares to host major travel writers gathering
STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, Explore Altoona, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau and Visit Clearfield County are collaborating to host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance Marketplace this fall, a rare opportunity to engage with travel writers from across the country and highlight the region on a broader stage.
State College
State College Area Roller Derby to Host Eight-Team ‘Birthday Bash’ Tournament
State College Area Roller Derby will celebrate its 12th birthday with an exclusive two-day tournament this weekend. SCAR Derby’s Birthday Bash Tournament will take place 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. C3 Sports, the derby’s new home, will host the tournament at 200 Ellis Place in State College.
State College
New Co-Host Leads to the Ultimate Interview Guest List
Last year I helped co-create the weekly Penn State football show “Nittany Game Week,” so you can imagine my surprise when I found out last week that I am being replaced. Yes, it appears that the show I helped start with Todd Sadowski from FOX 43 in York and my old Penn State colleague Tom Bradley has found a new member of the cast to take my place.
State College
Lane Switch Planned for Pike Street Construction in Lemont
Construction on Pike Street in Lemont is expected to switch to the opposite lane next week as work continues for phase 2 of the traffic calming and accessibility project in the village. The switch to work on the southwest-bound lane is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to a...
State College
Conklin, SCASD Representatives Advocate for Universal Free School Meal Program
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, joined State College Area School District representatives on Wednesday to call for a permanent statewide program that would provide no-cost breakfast and lunch to all of Pennsylvania’s nearly 1.8 million K-12 students, regardless of family income. Conklin is a co-sponsor of House Bill...
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Exclusive Q&A with Micah Shrewsberry
Minneapolis — Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is sitting alone at a table as part of Big Ten men’s basketball media day. It’s raining outside, warm inside and just a few weeks from the start of Shrewsberry’s second year at the helm of the Nittany Lion’s very optimistic program. Penn State looks to return plenty of old faces while welcoming some promising new ones to the fold.
State College
Penn State Football: Limiting Mistakes Key for Clifford Ahead of Michigan
“Can Sean Clifford get better?” is a question that has haunted the Nittany Lions for the better part of the last four seasons. At times the answer appears to be yes; at others a resounding no. Clifford is something of a juxtaposition, better than he gets credit for while also being exactly as good as you think he is.
State College
Penn State Football: Michigan Starts Long Series of Tests for Manny Diaz’s Defense
When Penn State lost Brent Pry to become Virginia Tech’s next head coach, the longtime defensive coordinator left behind sizable shoes to fill. The Nittany Lions had – for the better part of Pry’s tenure – been reliable, consistent and a strength of Penn State’s program on a near annual basis. As the Nittany Lions’ offense occasionally sputtered, it was the defense which kept it in games. When both were clicking, it made Penn State one of the most formidable teams in the nation.
