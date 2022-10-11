Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia toddler reported missing by his mother last week is believed to be dead, according to police, and his mother has been named a suspect in the boy’s death. In a tweet late Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department said, “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, the tweet said. Simon told officers on Oct. 5 that her 20-month-old son Quinton had been in his playpen before she discovered he was missing, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said then.

