Kansas City, MO

Salina Post

Raiders Adams charged for shoving photographer in KC

KANSAS CITY (AP)—Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field...
Salina Post

AP source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could face a possible suspension or fine for shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field following a loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that the NFL is reviewing Adams' actions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn't made the review public. Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department's assault unit are investigating the incident. NFL Network was the first to report that Adams could face discipline.
Salina Post

Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker...
Salina Post

AP source: NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent

A person with directly knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that the NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York. The person spoke on...
Salina Post

Roughing-the-passer calls frustrating defenders around NFL

Defensive players around the NFL are frustrated about roughing-the-passer penalties, questioning what constitutes a legal hit and wondering how far referees will go to protect quarterbacks. Two disputed calls in Week 5 — one involving Tom Brady — sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans, prompting many to ask for...
Salina Post

NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields to speak at KWU

Kansas Wesleyan has announced that NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields will speak in Sams Chapel Monday. Shields will be addressing various topics that highlight diversity, resiliency and the determination it takes to succeed at a professional level. The event, presented by local organization Tier 1 Financial, will start at 7 p.m.
Salina Post

Salina Post

