ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-08-11-14-40

(four, eight, eleven, fourteen, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Virginia lottery introduces '326 million Fortune' scratch off

(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery said they are adding to its portfolio, a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of $5 million annuity, "$326,000,000 Fortune" is the first Scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point, the lottery said.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Lottery introduces new scratcher game

Virginia Lottery has a new introduced a new scratcher ticket. It is called the 326 million-dollar Fortune because that the total amount of prize money available in the game, including three $5 million annuity top prizes and 12 second prizes of $100,000 each. Be ready to shell out some big...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
urbanviewsrva.com

Bringing thrill back to Church Hill: The East End of Richmond

Jeremy Pruitt, a Queens, New York native is currently the Head Coach of Armstrong High School’s football program and is a great mentor on and off the field. At the time of this interview, the Armstrong Wildcats are on an impressive run with a record of 3-3. “We’re taking things week by week,” said Coach Pruitt. According to him, this hungry team is led by several athletes including Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi, Ajenavi Byrd, Marin Banks, and Anthony Allen.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery
NBC12

City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy