Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

07-20-26-27-34

(seven, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

