Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MultiMatch’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “MultiMatch” game were:

12-13-17-21-26-35

(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $520,000

