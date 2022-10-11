Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
03-05-26-33, Cash Ball: 4
(three, five, twenty-six, thirty-three; Cash Ball: four)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
03-05-26-33, Cash Ball: 4
(three, five, twenty-six, thirty-three; Cash Ball: four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0