Kanye West isn’t letting it go. Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owens’ new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all of the brands that have dropped him since his most recent social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase. “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told our photographers, before calling himself “the richest black man in American history.” West, 45, continued talking about...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO