Why BMI can be a faulty measure of overall health
People who seek medical treatment for obesity or an eating disorder do so with the hope their health plan will pay for part of it. But whether it’s covered often comes down to a measure invented almost 200 years ago by a Belgian mathematician as part of his quest to use statistics to define the “average man.”
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
Lymphedema Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Lymphedema involves painful swelling that affects the arms and legs, and other parts of the body. Read on for causes, symptoms, and how to get treated.
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Life Expectancy
If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you may wonder how the disease will affect your life expectancy. While type 2 diabetes can impact your life expectancy, effectively managing the condition can help you avoid serious health problems. Understanding the risk factors that affect survival can help you take action to reduce these risks.
verywellhealth.com
Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
docwirenews.com
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Prognosis
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that can affect many areas of health and alter overall life expectancy. The younger someone is when they are diagnosed, the more significant the impact of type 2 diabetes will be on their life expectancy. However, type 2 diabetes can be treated and...
MedicalXpress
Hormone therapy may help prevent shoulder pain and loss of motion in menopausal women
Women aged 40 to 60 years are most affected by adhesive capsulitis, a painful orthopedic disorder characterized by sudden shoulder pain and loss of range of motion. There has been limited research around the disorder's predilection for perimenopausal women, but a new study found that hormone therapy may protect against it. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
News-Medical.net
Study finds an association between early diagnosis of diabetes and earlier menopause
Persons living with diabetes are at greater risk of a number of health conditions including eye and foot problems, heart attacks and strokes, and kidney and nerve damage. A new study suggests that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
ajmc.com
Older Adults With Diabetes Have Higher Prevalence of Depressive Symptoms
This new study investigated the prevalence of and health factors that are associated with depressive symptoms in older adults with diabetes. Examining older adults with diabetes for depressive symptoms is vital, as the association between depressive symptoms and older adults with diabetes is significant, according to a new study published in Sao Paulo Medical Journal.
diabetesdaily.com
Type 2 Diabetes Remission – How is it Defined?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. The term “type 2 diabetes remission” continues to spark debate in the diabetes community. At the EASD 2022 annual conference in Stockholm, experts explored this concept and what the term means for people with type 2 diabetes. In recent...
docwirenews.com
Clinical Outcomes of Colchicine Use for Gout in HF Patients
A common comorbidity in heart failure (HF) patients is gout. Moreover, gout is associated with significantly higher rates of morbidity, mortality, and health care costs. Diuretics, often prescribed to patients with cardiac-related health problems, can lead to hyperuricemia (elevated uric acid levels in the blood) and increase the risk of gout flares. Gout in HF patients has been estimated to range from 16% to 40%. Colchicine, used to treat acute gout flares, has also recently demonstrated broader cardiovascular outcomes benefit in high‐risk patients; however, the literature of its impact in patients with acutely decompensated HF is somewhat [there is a word missing here]. A retrospective study published in Clinical Cardiology sought to rectify this and investigated clinical outcomes in patients treated for an acute HF exacerbation who received colchicine for acute gout flares.
MedicalXpress
A new solution to avoid postoperative bleeding in heart surgery
Postoperative bleeding is one of the most common complications after cardiac surgeries, especially in open heart surgery. In this procedure, surgeons need to resort to cardiopulmonary bypass, an extracorporeal circuit composed of tubes and machines that replicate the function of the heart and lungs. This allows them to work inside of the heart while it remains still and bloodless. Despite its undeniable utility, the circulation of the blood outside of the body affects the number and function of components that are responsible for coagulation, the platelets. As such, to prevent or make up for bleeding, patients often need blood transfusions, which not only increases their risk of death but also brings considerable health care costs.
ajmc.com
Right Heart Dysfunction Linked With Adverse Cardiovascular Events in COPD
The study found that combined therapeutic strategies may help lower the risk. A new study suggests that physicians might be able to assess the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by analyzing right heart dysfunction. Cardiovascular disorders are one of the...
healio.com
Higher risk for hospitalization, mortality in Black, Hispanic patients after Roux-en-Y
While both Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy resulted in weight loss and lower HbA1c across all racial and ethnic groups, Black and Hispanic patients who underwent gastric bypass experienced more postsurgical complications. “Both observational studies and clinical trials over the last 10 years have shown that there is no...
healio.com
Migraines linked to poor sleep for premenopausal and perimenopausal women
Premenopausal and perimenopausal women with a history of migraines were more likely to experience poor sleep vs. those who did not have a history of migraines, according to a cross-sectional study presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting. However, the relationship between migraine history and sleep quality during perimenopause did not...
