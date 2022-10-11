ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

sgfcitizen.org

Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper

Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
FAIR GROVE, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Bust Out of Slump, Beat Neosho

Republic ended a long scoring slump, scoring three times in a win over Neosho at home Tuesday in a 3-1 win. Republic got its first goal in the first half off a set piece when Santino Stiglianese put the ball into the net. The Tigers scored their second goal when Diego Zuniga drew a penalty kick and Brayden Tharp connected. The third score of the night, with Republic down a man, came on an unassisted goal by Zuniga.
REPUBLIC, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio

For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Truck crash in Wright County kills 1

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?

Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Lit cigarette causes fire in Forsyth

On Sunday Oct. 9 the Forsyth FIre Department responded to a structure fire. According to the Forsyth Fire Department’s Facebook pages, at around 8:25 a.m. the department was dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire in a condo unit, located at the Brentwood Apartments. The initial report said there was smoke in the apartment with a person inside the unit.
FORSYTH, MO
KYTV

Forsyth, Mo. woman accused of stealing thousands from law firm in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Forsyth, Mo., is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Krystal Snow is charged with stealing at least $25,000 from Garrett Law Firm in Hollister, where she was a secretary. Investigators show the law firm reported the crime. Josh Garrett told officers Snow had stolen money she should have been depositing into the bank on behalf of the firm. Investigators say after several conversations with the bank and an internal audit, it appeared Snow was only depositing checks into the account, but not cash given to the firm.
HOLLISTER, MO

