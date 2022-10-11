Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Did you know Tiger Woods designed a Golf Course in Missouri?
Do you want to play on a golf course that was designed by the GOAT? Well, if you do, you don't have to travel all the way to Florida, there is a golf course in the Show-Me State designed by Tiger Woods. According to the website travelandleisure.com, there is a...
sgfcitizen.org
Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper
Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
republictigersports.com
Tigers Bust Out of Slump, Beat Neosho
Republic ended a long scoring slump, scoring three times in a win over Neosho at home Tuesday in a 3-1 win. Republic got its first goal in the first half off a set piece when Santino Stiglianese put the ball into the net. The Tigers scored their second goal when Diego Zuniga drew a penalty kick and Brayden Tharp connected. The third score of the night, with Republic down a man, came on an unassisted goal by Zuniga.
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio
For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
Remains found in Springfield may belong to missing man, says SPD
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said in a release Tuesday afternoon that they have uncovered a body on S. Lone Pine Street yesterday, October 10. SPD said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased person, but believe it to be 71-year-old Anatoli Dvorschi, a man who has been missing since […]
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
kttn.com
Terra Star to expand in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs
Terra Star, LLC, a manufacturer of polyethylene pipe products, announced that it will build a new production facility in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs. Terra Star is locating its manufacturing capabilities in Webster County to meet the growing needs of the construction and utility markets.
sgfcitizen.org
Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?
Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
abc17news.com
Red Flag Warning issued October 12 at 2:10PM CDT until October 13 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Springfield MO
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag. Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA…In Kansas…Fire weather zones 073, 097, and. 101.In Missouri…Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 058, 066,. 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Lit cigarette causes fire in Forsyth
On Sunday Oct. 9 the Forsyth FIre Department responded to a structure fire. According to the Forsyth Fire Department’s Facebook pages, at around 8:25 a.m. the department was dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire in a condo unit, located at the Brentwood Apartments. The initial report said there was smoke in the apartment with a person inside the unit.
KYTV
Big Cedar Transportation Development District sales tax proposal receives approval Tuesday; local residents react
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Big changes are coming for a highway at the center of recent controversy. A public hearing Tuesday afternoon decided the fate of two taxes around Big Cedar Lodge and the new Thunder Ridge arena near Ridgedale. During the recent Garth Brooks concerts, State Highway 86 is the road crammed for hours with cars.
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
KYTV
Forsyth, Mo. woman accused of stealing thousands from law firm in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Forsyth, Mo., is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Krystal Snow is charged with stealing at least $25,000 from Garrett Law Firm in Hollister, where she was a secretary. Investigators show the law firm reported the crime. Josh Garrett told officers Snow had stolen money she should have been depositing into the bank on behalf of the firm. Investigators say after several conversations with the bank and an internal audit, it appeared Snow was only depositing checks into the account, but not cash given to the firm.
KYTV
Christian County coroner confirms deaths of 2 involved in an officer-involved shooting died from gunshots
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County coroner ruled the cause of death of two involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield died from gunshot wounds. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
