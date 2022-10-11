Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
12-21-25-26-30
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
