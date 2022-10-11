ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

12-21-25-26-30

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

