ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

After tough loss, Davante Adams shoves cameraman to the ground on way to locker room

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UgfoM_0iTziDOw00

Davante Adams was frustrated after the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll regret how he took out that frustration.

On his way back to the locker room after the game, Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground. ESPN's cameras caught the act and played it on "SportsCenter" after the game. It's not a good look for Adams and the NFL will not take kindly to it either.

Adams was clearly upset as the game ended. He and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided downfield on a fourth-and-1 pass that fell incomplete and practically ended the game. Adams slammed his helmet down in anger as he reached the sideline.

In the locker room afterward, in comments shown on ESPN, Adams apologized.

"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — some guy running off the field, and he ran, jumped in front of me when we're coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was frustration mixed with him running, literally running in front of me, and I shouldn't have responded that way. But that's how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that."

It's interesting that Adams spun it as "I bumped into him, kind of pushed him" when it was a pretty clear shove.

Adams also apologized on Twitter.

The apologies didn't stop the cameraman from filing a report with the Kansas City Police Department after the game, the Kansas City Star reported. According to the KCPD, the man filed the report, in which he alleged he'd been injured in an assault, from a local hospital. He traveled there on his own from the stadium, though his injuries were not life threatening. A KCPD spokesperson said that the incident will likely take more than 1-2 days to investigate, and that a decision on whether or not to file charges will come once the investigation is complete.

The shove came right after a crazy back-and-forth game. The Raiders blew a 17-0 lead. They seemed to tie it on Adams' second long touchdown of the game but decided to go for a two-point conversion and didn't get it. They had a shot at the end to win it but Adams was on the wrong end of two big plays during Las Vegas' final drive. Adams seemed to catch a pass that would have gotten the Raiders into Chiefs territory, but replays showed he juggled the ball a bit and didn't get both feet down in bounds. It was ruled incomplete. Then came the fourth-down collision with Renfrow and the helmet slam on the sideline.

Adams has become a bigger star this season after a trade to the Raiders. He has been on more national commercials. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL and made some huge plays on Monday night. But his night ended with an unfortunate and blatant shove. The NFL will be discussing that in their offices on Tuesday.

Comments / 46

Hope Burr
1d ago

The league needs to do something for sure. it's one thing if it's an accident during game play, but this was a toddler tantrum after the game.

Reply
16
Blusmoke65
2d ago

I would have a big pay day coming,,no more work for me,,,he would be paying my salary for a long time...

Reply
30
Brenda Begay
2d ago

Sore Loser. Grow up.....it is a Game. If it does all this to you, get a new hobby.

Reply
38
Related
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
KRON4 News

‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch

(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges

It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
COLUMBUS, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy