Read full article on original website
Related
NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Blues HOF, Perunovich, Kostin Traded & More
The St. Louis Blues will play regular-season hockey this week. The 2022-23 season begins on Tuesday night with an ESPN doubleheader in the United States, but the Blues won’t play until a few days later on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last week was busy for the...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL・
FOX Sports
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
Bruins Release Hype Video Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Capitals
It’s almost time for Bruins hockey. Boston opens its 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Fans already are excited with the return of David Krejci after spending last year in Czech Republic, Patrice Bergeron returning for another season and a new head coach behind the bench in Jim Montgomery.
Penguins promote Kerry Huffman to director of professional scouting
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
WJCL
Savannah Arts Academy defeats Vidalia 2-0, eyes regional tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Arts Academy Panthers defeated the Vidalia Indians 2-0 at home Tuesday night. The Panthers entered this matchup with a 34-4 record and undefeated in region play. Savannah Arts has won its region eight years in a row, however, is it now competing in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year contract
Anton Stralman reportedly turned his Boston Bruins professional tryout into a contract for the 2022-23 NHL season. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the B's on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Stralman, 36, attended Bruins camp on a tryout. He shores up a Boston...
NHL
Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier passes away at 93
Former head coach put French Connection together, led team to 1st playoff berth. The Buffalo Sabres mourn the passing of former head coach and Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier, who died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier took over behind the Sabres bench after Punch Imlach had to...
NHL
'They're still growing': Seider, Raymond readying for second NHL seasons
DETROIT -- Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond established themselves as two of the NHL's brightest young stars in the 2021-22 season. And after watching the strides Seider and Raymond made from afar last season, new Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he believes their development has only just begun.
Leo Fernandes’ 2 goals, second-half defense help Rowdies win third straight
ST. PETERSBURG — Leo Fernandes, back in the lineup after a red-card suspension, didn’t waste much time before impacting the Rowdies’ 3-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday at Al Lang Stadium. He scored one goal early and added another late. But the Rowdies — missing...
Comments / 0