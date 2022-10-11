Read full article on original website
High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores for Wednesday, October 12
High School Volleyball Highlights and Final Scores for Thursday, October 12. Holy Trinity Classical Christian 3, Thomas Heyward Academy 1.
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours. Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to the town where he started playing bars and parties. A small college bar might not...
Two Savannah Country Day Hornets honored at the Savannah Quarterback club.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive player of the week: Joshua Washington WR, Savannah Country Day. The freshman wide receiver had seven catches for a...
Thomson, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Savannah Arts Academy defeats Vidalia 2-0, eyes regional tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Arts Academy Panthers defeated the Vidalia Indians 2-0 at home Tuesday night. The Panthers entered this matchup with a 34-4 record and undefeated in region play. Savannah Arts has won its region eight years in a row, however, is it now competing in the...
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
Which candidate are Georgians searching for ahead of the Walker-Warnock debate?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With less than a month until election day, all eyes are on the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. More specifically, Nexstar’s debate in Savannah is garnering a lot of attention considering it’s the only debate the pair have agreed to. The debate is happening Friday at 7 […]
World mental health day: Georgia Southern University working to protect students peace.
STATESBORO, Ga. — Monday is recognized as mental health day worldwide, but protecting your peace is a year-round fight for faculty and staff at Georgia Southern University. The public institution works around the clock to help their student-athletes make sure they are healthy, always including their mental health. Brandonn...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Gallery: Ramah Junior Academy 109th Golden Legacy Celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Ramah Junior Academy held its 109th Golden Legacy Celebration on Sunday! Check out the photo gallery below.
Umbrella needed today and latest track for Tropical Storm Karl
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Umbrella will be needed at times today. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be after sunset with downpours are possible. Models are showing some areas picking up near one inch or rain. Lots of clouds are in...
Rain chances return ahead of the next push of cooler temperatures
Much needed rain is possible ahead of a cold front this week. Rain chances will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, so keep an umbrella on standby. Isolated showers will pop-up in a few spots on Tuesday. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely midweek. Rain totals this week should range from 0.25" to 1" in most of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
Lambert promoted to brigadier general
Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert in September became the latest University of North Georgia (UNG) graduate to ascend to the rank of general. UNG has produced 60 flag officers across all military branches. Lambert, a 1993 UNG graduate, took over as deputy commanding general of maneuver for the Army's 3rd Infantry...
Hardeeville’s “Festival on Main” Promises two days of excitement
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Hardeeville "Festival on Main" returns this Friday and Saturday night, October 14 and 15. “It’s really exciting to have this great event back for a third year,” says Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “It has become a premier event for our area, and we are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region.”
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open
After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
Tracking rain and thunderstorms by tomorrow
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of clouds at the coast throughout the day and more sun west of I-95. There will be spotty showers along and east of I-95 this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with breezy northeast winds. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-70s at the coast and lower-80s inland.
