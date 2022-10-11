ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Two Savannah Country Day Hornets honored at the Savannah Quarterback club.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive player of the week: Joshua Washington WR, Savannah Country Day. The freshman wide receiver had seven catches for a...
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Football PRO

Thomson, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
yieldpro.com

Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million

Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service

In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Umbrella needed today and latest track for Tropical Storm Karl

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Umbrella will be needed at times today. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be after sunset with downpours are possible. Models are showing some areas picking up near one inch or rain. Lots of clouds are in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain chances return ahead of the next push of cooler temperatures

Much needed rain is possible ahead of a cold front this week. Rain chances will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, so keep an umbrella on standby. Isolated showers will pop-up in a few spots on Tuesday. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely midweek. Rain totals this week should range from 0.25" to 1" in most of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
ung.edu

Lambert promoted to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert in September became the latest University of North Georgia (UNG) graduate to ascend to the rank of general. UNG has produced 60 flag officers across all military branches. Lambert, a 1993 UNG graduate, took over as deputy commanding general of maneuver for the Army's 3rd Infantry...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WJCL

Hardeeville’s “Festival on Main” Promises two days of excitement

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Hardeeville "Festival on Main" returns this Friday and Saturday night, October 14 and 15. “It’s really exciting to have this great event back for a third year,” says Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “It has become a premier event for our area, and we are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region.”
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Grice Connect

TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open

After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Tracking rain and thunderstorms by tomorrow

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of clouds at the coast throughout the day and more sun west of I-95. There will be spotty showers along and east of I-95 this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with breezy northeast winds. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-70s at the coast and lower-80s inland.
SAVANNAH, GA

