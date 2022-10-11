Read full article on original website
'Woodward Moves,' the Woodward Avenue construction project, to kick off October 17
(WXYZ) — A construction and city enhancement project is about to kick off on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. The City of Ferndale says the Woodward Moves project is led by the Michigan Department of Transportation in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, the City of Ferndale, and the City of Pleasant Ridge, and consists of repaving Woodward to dedicate six lanes to vehicle traffic and one lane on each side to bikes, walkers and other people without vehicles.
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
Detroit City Council votes to approve expansion of ShotSpotter technology in the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit City Council on Tuesday voted 5-4 to expand ShotSpotter technology in the city. Saving lives in Detroit has been the center of a long debate over the cutting-edge tool designed to fight crime. However, opponents argued expanding ShotSpotter technology is costly and unproven. The...
Body of 49-year-old recovered from water at Sterling State Park
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 49-year-old has been recovered in the water at Sterling State Park. Officials say they found the victim, now identified as Corey Michael Carrabino of Monroe, around 1 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, Carrabino was found in 8 feet...
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
Police searching for 33-year-old man with bi-polar disorder missing since July
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 33-year-old man with bi-polar disorder. Police say David Douglass was last seen on July 9 around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 1000 block of Lakewood. Douglass is described as 6’1” and 195...
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College. The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.
Warren City Council votes to halt PFAS-burning plan following 7 investigation
(WXYZ) — The Warren City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to stop a proposed $75 million incinerator expansion that would allow for the burning of PFAS chemicals. Warren City Council President Patrick Green told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo he believes the project was snuck by the council back in the spring.
Car buyers facing higher prices, interest rates for used, new, and leased cars
(WXYZ) — Many people looking for a new set of wheels are becoming increasingly frustrated. Since the beginning of the year, the car market has been hit hard with problems ranging from chip shortages, low inventory, and high prices. According to experts, the situation may be even worse now.
Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages. In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.
Detroit... the fashion city? Why Detroit may be the next Silicon Valley of apparel manufacturing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing, only behind Los Angeles, New York, and Orange counties. Detroit has always been a fashion mecca but the growing...
Burning PFAS? Neighbors scared for their health over Warren incinerator plan
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Macomb County want to know why the city of Warren is considering a plan to burn waste with the cancer-causing forever chemicals known as PFAS in it. So far, the state of Michigan has told the city they can’t do it. But some...
Local vet under investigation after disturbing online video shows alleged animal abuse
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation after a disturbing video featuring alleged animal abuse was posted online late Tuesday night. In a press conference Wednesday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel shared details about what he calls “disturbing” video....
Police say man injured in officer-involved shooting in Detroit was known gang member
(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting near Chatfield and N. Green in the city on Monday. Police say the suspect was a known gang member in the area — and that evidence has emerged linking him to a death in February.
Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit. Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when...
Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
