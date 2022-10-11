ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Tv20detroit.com

'Woodward Moves,' the Woodward Avenue construction project, to kick off October 17

(WXYZ) — A construction and city enhancement project is about to kick off on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. The City of Ferndale says the Woodward Moves project is led by the Michigan Department of Transportation in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, the City of Ferndale, and the City of Pleasant Ridge, and consists of repaving Woodward to dedicate six lanes to vehicle traffic and one lane on each side to bikes, walkers and other people without vehicles.
FERNDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours

DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Body of 49-year-old recovered from water at Sterling State Park

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 49-year-old has been recovered in the water at Sterling State Park. Officials say they found the victim, now identified as Corey Michael Carrabino of Monroe, around 1 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, Carrabino was found in 8 feet...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College. The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Warren City Council votes to halt PFAS-burning plan following 7 investigation

(WXYZ) — The Warren City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to stop a proposed $75 million incinerator expansion that would allow for the burning of PFAS chemicals. Warren City Council President Patrick Green told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo he believes the project was snuck by the council back in the spring.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages. In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit. Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
DETROIT, MI

