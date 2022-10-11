Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series
Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2: Kang Ki-young Rumored to Join the Cast – Here’s Everything We Know
While Kim Se-jeong is positively reviewing returning to 'The Uncanny Counter' Season 2, actor Kang Ki-young is also reported to join. The actor gained fame after starring in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.'
Collider
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Marvel's Blade reboot is put on hold amid search for new director after Bassam Tariq exited the vampire film starring Mahershala Ali
The highly anticipated vampire slayer superhero movie Blade has been put on hold. Marvel Studios has decided to 'temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta' as they search for a new director, after Bassam Tariq exited the project two weeks ago according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie - which...
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date
“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists. The...
PWMania
“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date
The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
Collider
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
NewsTimes
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Debut Two Weeks Earlier in November 2023
It was revealed on Tuesday that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. “Dune” has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s “Blade,” which was delayed on Tuesday to Sept. 6, 2024.
‘House of the Dragon’: King Viserys’ Final Throne Walk Was Not Actually to the Iron Throne
Director Geeta Vasant Patel discusses King Viserys (Paddy Considine)'s long throne room walk and his true purpose for enduring it, beyond the throne.
NME
Netflix in talks to stream Korean film ‘The Match’, starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in
Netflix is currently in talks to stream upcoming Korean blockbuster The Match exclusively on its platform. South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald reported on October 12 that The Match – which stars Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in as its leading stars – is currently considering forgoing a theatrical release in favour of a Netflix premiere.
ComicBook
Blade: Top Marvel Candidates to Take Over Directing
Marvel's revival of Blade lost director Bassam Tariq about two weeks ago, and so far, the search for a replacement is looking like a tall order. The project was supposed to be heading into principal photography, but everything ground to a halt after Tariq's departure, with Disney revealing yesterday that a number of theatrical projects have been shifted around, and Blade is now expected to be released ten months later than previously planned, with the release date pushed back to September 6, 2024. The project is being rewritten by Moon Knight's Beau DeMayo, but there have been no credible rumors yet as to just who would take on the film.
thedigitalfix.com
How many Andor episodes will there be?
How many Andor episodes will there be? Andor is the latest Star Wars series, and it’s bowled audiences over with its confidence, and its change of pace from typical expectations of the science fiction movie franchise. The sci-fi series follows Cassian Andor, before the events of Rogue One, as...
David Gordon Green’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot, Starring Ellen Burstyn, to Start Filming in ‘a Couple Weeks’
As the “Halloween” franchise comes to a conclusion with “Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green is ready to reintroduce another horror classic on screen: “The Exorcist.” “We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise,” Green told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday night. “We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about.” Universal spent $400 million on the forthcoming “Exorcist” trilogy, produced by Blumhouse, with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the...
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Will Voice Transformers in Upcoming Rise of the Beasts Movie
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to hit theaters June 9 and will mark a new trilogy Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh's next roles take the form of robots in disguise. On Tuesday, the official Transformers Twitter account confirmed that Davidson, 28, will voice the character Mirage in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series originated by Michael Bay's 2007 film Transformers. Yeoh, 60, who most recently starred in A24's hit Everything Everywhere All At Once, will voice...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Boimler Takes Command in a Clip From "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" (Exclusive)
The "Crisis Point" sequel that Star Trek: Lower Decks fans have been waiting for is finally here in this week's episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus." Paramount+ has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks' second sendup of Star Trek's cinematic entries. The clip picks up where the previous sneak peek left off. Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), playing the role of Capt. Dagger, commands his ship, the USS Wayfarer, to come to the rescue of the USS Cerritos. The Romulan triplets they faced off against retreat, but "Dagger" decides to "let 'em run" while he ensures the Cerritos crew is safe. You can watch the clip from "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," debuting Thursday on Paramount+, above.
MySanAntonio
New Movies Coming Out in 2022: Biggest New Films Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Top Gun: Maverick was a monster hit as the pandemic crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office (apart from the films that are delayed yet again until 2023). These are the...
