Chicago, IL

Record Roundup: Trick-or-treating hours and 27 fright-tastic local events

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 2 days ago

The scares are available all month in the North Shore.

The event calendar is packed with Halloween activities to help you celebrate the October holiday. From library crafts and horror trivia to family fun and pooch parades, we have collected info on close to 30 spooktacular events in the area.

Trick-or-treating hours

WILMETTE
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Village Safety Suggestions

WINNETKA
Hours: 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Participating residents encouraged to illuminate outdoor lights
Safety Tips

GLENCOE
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

KENILWORTH
Hours: 3:15 p.m. (after school) to dusk

NORTHFIELD
Hours: 3-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Safety Tips

HIGHLAND PARK
Hours: 3:30-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31
Safety Tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26B5Nd_0iTzfhDl00
Chalet’s Howl-o-ween Pet Parade is Sunday, Oct. 30.

Halloween events (listed by date)

Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns (SOLD OUT)
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 12-16 and 19-23
Where: Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road
Details: More than 1,000 carved pumpkins will be on display along a paved path that will included costumed entertainers, live carving demos and more over the two-week stretch.

Leaf Lanterns
When: 4-4:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
Where: Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave.
Details: For Grades K-2, create autumnal lanterns to bring home.

Monster Messy Mash
When: 3:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: Winnetka Public Library, 768 Oak St.
Details: Create some messy, or not-so-messy, Halloween-themed art projects.

Sensory Shenanigans — Pumpkins
When: 10-11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21
Where: Winnetka Public Library, 768 Oak St.
Details: Interactive free play with pumpkins to promote gross motor skills and concepts. For ages 0-4

Weird World of Monsters
When: 3-4 p.m. (Grades 1-3) and 4:15-5:15 p.m. (Grades 4-8) Friday, Oct. 21
Where: Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave.
Details: Learn to draw weird monsters — like the drop bear, Bunyip, Ningen and Grootslang — from around the world

Pumpkins in the Woods
When: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21
Where: Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Old Green Bay Road, Winnetka
Details: The park will become a pumpkin patch surrounding by carnival games, bounce houses and a DJ. There will be a costume contest and pumpkin decorating, as well. Register by Oct. 10.

Highland Park Hauntings
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21
Where: Larry Fink Memorial Park, 701 Deer Creek Parkway, Highland Park
Details: Take a frightful walk along the haunted trail while looking for Halloween treats along the way. Includes live characters and moving props. Enjoy a dance party afterward. Fee is $20 resident/$25 nonresident. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE .

Pumpkin Decorating
When: 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Winnetka Public Library, 768 Oak St.
Details: For ages 5-8. Use paint and other crafts to decorate a mini pumpkin. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE

Trunk or Treat (Winnetka)
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road
Details: Stroll around the parking lot and pick out treats from decorated cars and trunks. To participate as a car, email jkreis@winpark.org by Oct. 10. Register as a trunk-or-treater by Oct. 17.

Tractor Ride
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road
Details: Enjoy a scare-free tractor ride and some candy as you meet some of your favorite characters. Cost is $10. Register by Oct. 17 .

Halloween Treat Delivery Workshop
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave.
Details: Make your own device that passes out candy to trick or treaters.

Wicked Wilmette
When: 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Hibbard Park, 3000 Glenview Road, Wilmette
Details: Children 10 and under can walk the Trick of Treat Trail and collect candy along the spooky path that ends with a pumpkin patch. Pick and decorate a pumpkin, plus enjoy bounce houses, a hay maze, face painting and more. Cost (for participating childrenis $35 for residents/$44 for nonresidents. Children under 2 and parents are free.

Monster Bash Tennis Party
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Deer Creek Racquet Club, 701 Deer Creek Parkway, Highland Park
Details: For Ages 5-14, come in costume and play tennis for this annual party. Prize awarded for best costume. Cost is $30. For more info and to register, CLICK HERE.

Frankentoys
When: 4-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22
Where: Winnetka Public Library, 768 Oak St.
Details: Make creepy creatures out of recycled toys and stuffed animals. For aged 9 and older. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE .

Downtown Highland Park Trick-or-Treating
When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
Where: Downtown Highland Park (Central Avenue/2nd Street)
Details: Trick or treat at businesses throughout the downtown and enjoy special activities at Port Clinton Square and Renaissance Place.

Edible Haunted Houses
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
Where: Northfield Library, 1785 Orchard Lane
Details: Make a haunted house using cereal treats, frosting and candy provided by the library. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE .

Drive-in Movie: “Hocus Pocus”
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
Where: Recreation Center of Highland Park, 1207 Park Avenue West.
Details: A spooky version of the park district’s movie series, enjoy the movie from inside or outside your car with sound played via loud speaker. Cost is $30 per car. For more info and to register, CLICK HERE .

Ravinia District Candy Stroll
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Roger Williams and St. Johns, Highland Park
Details: Trick or treating and activities will be available throughout the business district, as will four interactive Harvest Vignettes.

Boo Bash (Glencoe)
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Takiff Center, 999 Green Bay Road, Glencoe
Details: Navigate eerie sights and sounds throughout the Takiff Center, where costumed children can trick or treat and enjoy shows, special activities and other surprises. Recommended for ages 2-8 with an adult. Residents $10, nonresidents $12. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE .

Boo Bash (Northfield)
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Where: Northfield Community Center, 401 Wagner Road
Details: Free for for ages 3-8 with adult companion. Enjoy games, crafts, a balloon artist and an outdoor train ride at Willow Park. Bring an trick-or-treat bag.

Halloween Horror Trivia
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Virtual (Zoom and Kahoot!)
Details: Play as an individual or a team with family and friends and test your knowledge of horror stories, movies, characters and more. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE .f

Scary Miniature Golf
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: River’s Edge Mini Golf, 2205 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park
Details: Wear a costume and get a free round of mini golf. For more info and to register, CLICK HERE.

Halloween Railroad
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave.
Details: Watch model tails travel through Spookytown. The special tracks also feature Thomas along with Percy and Diesel. Sponsored by the North Central O Gaugers Model Railroad Club

Linden Square Pumpkin Walk
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: 4th Street and Linden Avenue, Wilmette
Details: Free family event for trick or treating at local businesses. Activities and giveaways included.

Halloween Party on Ice
When: 2-3:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30
Where: Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road
Details: Come in costume and take a few laps while enjoying Halloween music. No complete face masks. Admission is $2 per skater.

Howl-o-ween Pet Parade
When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Where: Chalet Nursery, 3132 Lake Ave., Wilmette
Details: Dress up your pup (and yourself) and head down to Chalet for a parade and costume contest with guest judge Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter. A $50 Chalet gift card is on the line in five categories. Cost is $5 , which is donated to Orphans of the Storm. For more info and to register (required), CLICK HERE .

Spooky Skate
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Where: Centennial Ice Rinks, 2300 Old Glenview Road, Wilmette
Details: Wear your costume and get a discount on the daily rate. In-costume is $5 admission while children ages 5 and under are free.

West Ridge Trunk or Treat
When: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Where: West Ridge Center, 636 Ridge Road, Highland Park
Details: This preschool trunk or treat takes place in the parking lot, where lots of goodies will be available. For more info and to register, CLICK HERE.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Record Roundup: Trick-or-treating hours and 27 fright-tastic local events appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

