First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
In December 1988 the State of Illinois Historic Preservation Office asked the City of Evanston to suggest additional preservation districts. The Evanston Lakeshore Historic District had been created in September 1980 and the Ridge Historic District in March 1983. Gwen Sommers Yant, then Evanston’s Preservation Coordinator, suggested two possible districts: northeast Evanston and northwest Evanston.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Essays: Amy Savin Parker
There was a street light at the corner of Simpson Street and Forestview Road, just across from the house where I grew up in the 1960s. I spent a lot of time standing on my bed peering out at that street light when I was little. I knew how it...
evanstonroundtable.com
Bernice Weissbourd: 1923-2022
Children lost a tireless advocate Wednesday. Bernice Weissbourd, 99, a researcher who built on her experience as a Head Start teacher to become a national leader in promoting the critical role of families in their children’s early childhood development, died Oct. 12 at her home in Evanston. “She lived...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Evanston’s new Police Chief Shenita Stewart (right) is joined by her twin sister, Commander Schonella Stewart of the Oak Park Police Department, at Chief Stewart’s swearing-in ceremony at the Civic Center. They were born at St. Francis Hospital, grew up in Evanston and graduated from Evanston Township High School. Shenita was the first to go into law enforcement; Schonella was a social worker first. “I wish my grandfather was here to see this,” she said. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This has to be the most photographed of the painted rocks along the lake shore of the Northwestern campus. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
evanstonroundtable.com
Chessmen Club will honor community service leaders at annual benefit this Friday
After a two-year break forced by COVID, the Chessmen Club’s Annual Gala is back in-person and is expected to be the biggest one yet. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Club’s Annual Community Service Awards Dinner & Benefit will be held in a new location – the Holiday Inn & Suites, Chicago North Shore, 5300 W. Touhy, Skokie. This means more tickets are available at the event which will honor community service award winners Monique Parsons and Robin Rue Simmons as well as student honoree Olivia Ohlson.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back!
CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
evanstonroundtable.com
Plan moves forward for Masonic Temple apartments
One of Evanston’s most imposing and mysterious buildings may soon be an apartment building. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Evanston Preservation Commission granted a certificate of appropriateness for plans to convert Evanston’s Masonic Temple at 1453 Maple Ave. into 30 apartments. The Evanston Masonic Temple was designed...
Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
evanstonroundtable.com
Mudlark Theater’s fall lineup includes an exploration into transgender identity in ‘The Marvelous Land of Oz’
Many people assume that young people grappling with their gender identities is a solely 21st century phenomenon. But this fall, Mudlark Theater, an Evanston-based youth theater company, will be presenting “The Marvelous Land of Oz,” a musical based on the book of the same name, published in 1904, that shows that the queer and transgender narratives have been appearing in youth literature since well before they were addressed openly in society.
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Chicago magazine
3 New Local Breweries to Know
Launched by Chuck Patella in May, this spot turns out classic, crowd-pleasing beer styles from a galley-kitchen-sized facility. Try Rogers Proud Pale Ale. Sip the crisp, hoppy beer in the 37-seat taproom (1617 W. Howard St., Rogers Park). 2. Azadi Brewing Company. Founded in 2020 by Bhavik Modi and Gator...
evanstonroundtable.com
City to host shoreline repairs community open house on October 25
The City of Evanston invites community members to attend an open house meeting regarding potential improvements to Evanston’s lakefront parks and shoreline. This project is being proposed as a result of recent high lake levels and the resulting damage and emergency measures put in place to protect the lakefront parks. At the open house, attendees can share their concerns and ideas about Evanston’s lakefront parks and shoreline protection strategies with city staff and coastal engineering consultants from SmithGroup.
evanstonroundtable.com
ESCCA’s Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser is this Saturday in Independence Park
The Evanston School Children’s Clothing Association’s (ESCCA) Annual Pumpkin Patch event started 31 years ago by Coldwell Banker Realty, which has generously donated the pumpkins throughout the years. All proceeds from the pumpkin sales go directly to the purchase of clothing for Evanston students. ESCCA is an all-volunteer...
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
