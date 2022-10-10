Raiders collapse against Chiefs, lose 30-29

The Raiders were in complete control for most of the first half against the Chiefs. Holding a 17-0 lead, the Raiders played nearly a flawless first half. But they couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce at all in the second half.

The Raiders had a chance to win this game late but failed to convert on a 4th and 1 near midfield. On the previous play, Derek Carr completed a pass to Davante Adams that was ruled incomplete after review. That would have set up a long field for Daniel Carlson if they did not gain another yard.

The Raiders now sit at 1-4 on the season and head into their Week 6 bye. Their next game will be a Week 8 game at home against the Houston Texans. Needless to say, that is a huge game for them if they want to save their season.

But as the Raiders head into their bye, they have a lot to figure out, especially on defense. But more importantly, this team needs to get healthy. Hopefully, they can do that over the next 13 days.