The All New Kiss-FM Is Sending You To Bossier City, LA For The National Black Rodeo Finals!. It's called "The Baddest Show On Dirt" for a reason as thousands will make their way to the Port City/Bossier City area for the Real Cowboys Association's big event which is more than a competition, its a big PARTY you don't want to miss!

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO