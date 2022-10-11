Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin
Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
Badger Herald
Football: Badgers trounce Wildcats, win crucial road game
In Jim Leonhard’s first game as interim head coach Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rolled to a 42-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Ryan Field. The Badgers had quite an emotional week following the firing of ex-head coach Paul Chryst last...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin Alumni Association honors distinguished UW grads
The Wisconsin Alumni Association honored 11 distinguished University of Wisconsin alumni, including U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Security Council Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Governor Tony Evers, at a ceremony Friday at One Alumni Place. Thomas-Greenfield said she was shocked she was selected, as she never saw herself as an extraordinary...
Badger Herald
UW Class of 2026 breaks enrollment, diversity records
The University of Wisconsin’s 2026 freshman class broke several records this year. UW hit record enrollment this year, admitting 8,628 students from over 60,000 applicants. Students of color comprise 31.2% of the freshman class, up from 25.2% last year, and 16% of the new class self-identified as first-generation college students, according to UW News.
nypressnews.com
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Fall trout opener Saturday and nearshore salmon and trout
The opening of Illinois’ fall trout season Saturday and the continuing nearshore trout and salmon fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Don Piorek messaged the photo at the top and this:. Dale, I would like to make a submission for your Fish of...
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
stoughtonnews.com
Making it Chicago-style
Folks in the Badger State aren’t always enthralled by the customs of their neighbors south of the state line, but when it comes to appreciating good pizza, everybody seems to loves Chicago. That’s certainly been the case at Luca’s Pizza, 177 W. Main St., a pizzeria specializing in Chicago-style...
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Badger Herald
Second Ho-Chunk Canoe found in Lake Mendota continues conversations around UW’s shared history
Archeologists pulled a dugout canoe belonging to the Ho-Chunk Nation from Lake Mendota Sept. 22. Local historians are working with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation to determine how to best honor and preserve this canoe and other artifacts. This was the second canoe found by archaeologists. In November 2021, they...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
Badger Herald
ASM student council confirms new nominees, discusses Public History Project
The Associated Students of Madison held their third meeting of the school year Wednesday night. Following roll call and an open forum, the council discussed legislation to renew the contract of the Public History Project. The project, started by former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank, focuses on providing services to the community. This includes issuing assistance development curriculum, amplifying current conversations regarding equity and investigating the University of Wisconsin’s underutilized archives.
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood. Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore. Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”
rejournals.com
What’s the scoop with I-80?
Industrial along I-80 is still booming. For an in-depth look at what’s driving activity, and the submarket’s current projects, Illinois Real Estate Journal consulted Adam Haefner, Principal and Industrial Broker at Avison Young, and Steve Connolly, Executive Vice President, Industrial Services at NAI Hiffman. Illinois Real Estate Journal:...
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
