Madison, WI

Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin

Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
Football: Badgers trounce Wildcats, win crucial road game

In Jim Leonhard’s first game as interim head coach Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) rolled to a 42-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Ryan Field. The Badgers had quite an emotional week following the firing of ex-head coach Paul Chryst last...
Wisconsin Alumni Association honors distinguished UW grads

The Wisconsin Alumni Association honored 11 distinguished University of Wisconsin alumni, including U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Security Council Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Governor Tony Evers, at a ceremony Friday at One Alumni Place. Thomas-Greenfield said she was shocked she was selected, as she never saw herself as an extraordinary...
UW Class of 2026 breaks enrollment, diversity records

The University of Wisconsin’s 2026 freshman class broke several records this year. UW hit record enrollment this year, admitting 8,628 students from over 60,000 applicants. Students of color comprise 31.2% of the freshman class, up from 25.2% last year, and 16% of the new class self-identified as first-generation college students, according to UW News.
CHICAGO, IL
STOUGHTON, WI
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
ASM student council confirms new nominees, discusses Public History Project

The Associated Students of Madison held their third meeting of the school year Wednesday night. Following roll call and an open forum, the council discussed legislation to renew the contract of the Public History Project. The project, started by former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank, focuses on providing services to the community. This includes issuing assistance development curriculum, amplifying current conversations regarding equity and investigating the University of Wisconsin’s underutilized archives.
MADISON, WI
