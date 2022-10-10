Read full article on original website
Hockey hosts UNLV this weekend
Alaska Anchorage will host UNLV in a pair of exhibition games this weekend at the Seawolf Sports Complex. This will be the first meeting between the Seawolves and Rebels. Three players, Max Helgeson, Brett Bamber and Derek Hamelin, are currently on two-game point streaks. The trio scored two goals and six assists last weekend at Colorado College.
Anchorage, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Anchorage. The Wasilla High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 11, 2022, 19:00:00. The Wasilla High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 11, 2022, 20:15:00.
Grace Christian runner shows sportsmanship by helping teammate across finish line
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Normally the Athlete of the Week segment is based on performance or placement, but this time around it was for a different type of performance. The Division II state boy’s cross country running championship race started just like any other race: athletes from schools across Alaska pushed through the muddy conditions on the Bartlett High School trails in hopes of helping their teams capture a state championship. In the majority of these races the most memorable moment is when the winner crosses the finish line — but in this case, it happened right before the finish.
Ski Swap set for Oct. 22nd
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage ski team in partnership with the Alyeska Ski Club will host its annual Ski Swap Oct. 22nd at the Alaska Airlines Center. The ski swap is open to anyone and accepts more than just skis. A complete list of items accepted...
In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears
Even before his truck was stolen, Anchorage Republican Sen. Roger Holland had been hearing from his constituents about crime. As he seeks re-election on Nov. 8, he’s made the topic a top issue, but so have his two challengers, Democratic candidate Roselynn Cacy and Republican Cathy Giessel, the former Senate president whom Holland defeated in […] The post In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Anchorage gets its first snowfall of the season, making for a slick morning commute
The Anchorage area saw its first snow of the season Monday, with an afternoon dusting giving way to slick roads early Tuesday before temperatures warmed. National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn O’Brien said snowfall in Anchorage tapered off by about midnight, with reports Monday night ranging from 1 inch of snow in West Anchorage to 3 to 4 inches on the Anchorage Hillside. The most snow, 4.2 inches, was recorded in the Eagle River Valley.
Provision to add beds at Sullivan Arena activated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s colder weather is prompting more people to seek shelter inside the Sullivan Arena. City Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the shelter has been at capacity for several days, triggering an assembly-approved plan to add more bed space starting Wednesday night. “Last night was the...
Rasmuson Foundation welcomes five new staff
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce five new staff members, including two directors filling newly created positions. “Every employee at the Foundation is critical to our reach and impact across Alaska,” said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO. “These additions will help...
Alaska Zoo relocates 2 orphaned bear cubs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are going to a new home. The cubs will be shipped out early Thursday morning to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana. The female cubs, roughly nine months old, were found orphaned on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson...
Talk of Alaska: Lessons and Stories from the Pandemic
What has been learned, or not, from the global pandemic that for more than two years drove medical facilities to the breaking point and killed more than a million Americans. The fast spreading disease also shut down huge swaths of our national and state economy in a manner that most of us have never experienced. Even though President Joe Biden said in September that the pandemic is over, nationally more than 300 people are still dying every day from Covid. So how have Alaskans coped with mandates, anxiety, vaccines and illness? We’ll discuss pandemic lessons and stories on this Talk of Alaska.
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Anchorage Digital’s New Engineering Head Focused on Scaling Team, Security
Blockworks exclusive: CJ Jouhal seeks to bridge gap between digital assets and TradFi across multiple industries. Anchorage Digital hired a new head of engineering who is focused on scaling the team, as the crypto platform seeks to target “more sophisticated” institutions looking for secure crypto infrastructure. CJ Jouhal...
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled on the Parks Highway early Wednesday morning is dead, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash saw the driver get partially ejected from the vehicle at mile 38 of the highway, near downtown Wasilla. Troopers say officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Myth That Fuels the Panic Over Surgery for Trans Teenagers
This January, Alex Petkanas boarded a flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Seattle. After years of working with his therapist and medical providers, he was finally on his way to get top surgery, a procedure that removes unwanted breast tissue. It’s a key part of gender-affirming care for many transgender and nonbinary people.
Former Houston Deputy Mayor offers more insight on sudden resignations
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - After three city officials tendered their resignations on Friday, the Houston City Council has been scrambling to keep the city operating. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer Sally Schug all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Nikiski Resident Pleads Guilty To Wanton Waste Of Big Game
Soldotna Alaska Wildlife Troopers in September 2021 received an anonymous report that a Nikiski resident killed a sub-legal bull in GMU 15 and left the scene. An investigation revealed 46-year-old Steven Powell shot a moose with an antler spread of 36.8 inches with two brow tines in an area that requires an antler spread of at least 50 inches or three brow tines on one side and left the scene failing to salvage any of the meat of the moose.
