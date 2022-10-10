What has been learned, or not, from the global pandemic that for more than two years drove medical facilities to the breaking point and killed more than a million Americans. The fast spreading disease also shut down huge swaths of our national and state economy in a manner that most of us have never experienced. Even though President Joe Biden said in September that the pandemic is over, nationally more than 300 people are still dying every day from Covid. So how have Alaskans coped with mandates, anxiety, vaccines and illness? We’ll discuss pandemic lessons and stories on this Talk of Alaska.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO