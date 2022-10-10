ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs sets career high in rushing in consecutive weeks

By Levi Damien
 2 days ago
With 2:39 left in the Monday Night game against the Chiefs, the Raiders got the ball back down by one 30-29. Their possession started at their own seven-yard-line, looking to drive for a game-winning field goal.

The drive started with them going with the horse that got them here, handing it off to Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs already had 171 yards from scrimmage, surpassing his total from last Sunday (170) against the Broncos. Next up was surpassing the career-high 144 yards he set last week as well.

On the first play of the drive, he got the ball and ran for eight yards to put him at 140 for the game. Then on the next play, he ran for another eight yards, officially giving him another career high, which means he officially set new career highs in consecutive games.

Jacobs got the ball one more time for five yards to set his new career high at 154 yards rushing.

In the end it was going away from Jacobs that would hurt the Raiders. On third and one and fourth and one, Carr threw the ball. The first one Davante Adams was unable to catch the ball inbounds. Then on fourth down, Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other and a turnover on downs, ending the game.

