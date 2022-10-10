ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sixers react to Tyrese Maxey's big game in preseason win over Cavs

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers improved to 3-0 in the preseason when they knocked off the host Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-97, on Monday night. It’s a preseason matchup so the final score doesn’t matter, but what does matter is how the players perform as they prepare for the regular season.

Tyrese Maxey continues to tear up the preseason. He put up 15 points in the first quarter and he shot 3-for-3 from deep. He finished with 19 points in just under 25 minutes of playing time. That follows efforts of 20 and 21 points in the first two preseason contests, respectively.

After the win on Monday, coach Doc Rivers told reporters in Cleveland that the team didn’t call any plays for Maxey. They just played off his speed.

“The thing is, none of those plays — we didn’t call Tyrese’s number once,” Rivers told reporters. “We’re getting it in transition. He’s playing off the guys. He knows where to space, and he’s attacking. We believe if you throw it ahead to him, if you’re even, you’re ahead. We see it every day. If he’s even, he’s ahead.”

Maxey is one of the fastest guys on the floor and he has used that speed to his advantage as he continues to develop at a high level. He s a tough guy to stay in front of for opposing defenders.

“There’s no one that’s going to be even with him that’s going to keep him from the basket,” Rivers added. “Just encouraging our guys to throw that pass. We haven’t had a guy like that, and we want to take advantage of it.”

Combine Maxey’s speed with his deadly outside shooting and one has the makings of an All-Star player. He has the approval of Danuel House Jr., who is a known sharpshooter in his own right.

“Keep shooting,” House Jr. said of Maxey. “Let it fly. We’re both bow and arrow. Let it fly. Legolas!”

The Sixers will finish the exhibition schedule on Wednesday when they return home to host the Charlotte Hornets.

