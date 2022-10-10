ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell reveals how he suffered intercostal strain

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are a little shorthanded in the preseason. They knocked off the host Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-97, on Monday despite missing Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell.

Embiid is healthy and was just a scratch.

Harrell? Not so much. He is dealing with an intercostal strain, which is a rib injury.

Harrell missed Monday’s game, and he revealed he suffered the injury in Saturday’s Blue-White scrimmage in Delaware when he caught Danuel House Jr. from a fall.

Harrell told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey:

“D-House just made a play and kind of lost the ball, and you know, hustling out of bounds for a loose ball,” Harrell said. “When he went to jump over the bench, he wasn’t going to make it. So I just kind of grabbed him out of the air so he wouldn’t slip over the bench so he could fall on me.”

While it is admirable of Harrell to catch House Jr. and be a good teammate, the action came at the cost of his own health. He will play a big part in whatever Philadelphia does in the 2022-23 season, and they need the veteran addition to be out there. One has to hope he recovers quickly and returns to the floor.

Comments / 0

 

