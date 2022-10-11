INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO