After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
creators.com
Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics
The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Analysis: After a historic week, Justice Jackson and liberals face a potentially grim conference
During the past seven days, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has basked in celebrations tied to her historic investiture and, in the newly reopened courtroom, become a dynamic presence at oral arguments.
protocol.com
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson claims founders were not 'race-neutral' in Supreme Court defense of Voting Rights Act
Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday over a major case that could bolster or weaken the Voting Rights Act as Alabama seeks to defend a GOP-drawn electoral map that lower court judges ruled was limiting the power of the state's black voting bloc. Plaintiffs who sued the state, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
A shaken Supreme Court returns to chambers
Can a court riven by ideological divisions, security threats and a leak probe ever get back to normal?
Abortion ballot initiative drama sparks new focus on Michigan Supreme Court races this fall
What a difference a week makes. Prior to Sept. 9, the Michigan Supreme Court had yet to say anything about a proposed reproductive rights ballot initiative and whether it should be on the ballot in November. And up until Monday, the court’s leadership wasn’t even considered an issue. But all of that has changed, starting […] The post Abortion ballot initiative drama sparks new focus on Michigan Supreme Court races this fall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court
The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
