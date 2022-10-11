Read full article on original website
Kindbody opens clinic in Houston for all-inclusive, more affordable fertility treatment
HOUSTON – Kindbody is now in Houston as a one-stop shop for family-building needs. From fertility treatments to surrogacy and adoption, anything related to family planning can be done through this one-of-a-kind facility. “We also recognize there are huge disparities when it comes to people of color, LGBTQ plus...
Houston Agent Magazine
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders
Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
Houston Association of Realtors: Single-family home sales lower for sixth month as housing market normalizes
September sales of single-family homes declined to 7,664 units sold from September 2021's 9,235 units sold, according to the Houston Association of Realtor's Oct. 12 market update. (Courtesy HAR) September sales of single-family homes declined to 7,664 units sold from September 2021's 9,235 units sold, according to the Houston Association...
cw39.com
Houston ranks low when it comes to safest cities in the U.S.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Safety is always a concern for every city in the U.S. Now a new report ranks dozens of cities, including Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest Cities in America, saying with the U.S. experiencing over 500 mass shootings this year, the goal was to determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
Houston Agent Magazine
Famed “Darth Vader” house on the market again in Houston
One of the most famous houses in Texas has returned to the market for the lofty price of $3.7 million. Nicknamed the “Darth Vader House” for its fortress-like exterior, this huge fully renovated single-family home is listed by The Nicole Handy Team of Braden Real Estate Group. The...
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
Teachers are human, too.
Excited, ignorant, naive, determined, confused, and hopeful are a few of the words that come to mind when I think about who I was on the first day, and ultimately, the first semester of teaching in a public school in Houston. I held the belief that I was more important than the President because I literally held the future of the country in my classroom. It sounds a little corny, but I’m an idealist that way. It’s what drove me to home school for twenty-five years. If I didn’t believe passionately in the process, I couldn’t have completed the job. I learned very quickly that the same passion would be needed in a public school classroom.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
Flying Magazine
West Houston: One of the Busiest GA Airports in the U.S.
At one point in time, like many other metropolitan-based airports that have “grown up,” West Houston Airport (KIWS) was once a small country airstrip with a bright future. Through perseverance, flexibility, and most importantly, a passion for aviation, the airport’s leadership has propelled the airport to become what it is today.
papercitymag.com
South African Chicken Sensation Picks Houston For Its First Texas Restaurants — Nando’s Peri-Peri Is Coming
Freshly picked peri-peri chilis are distinctive. Nando’s sources all its per-peri peppers through its network of 1,400 local farms in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa. (Photo by Ricardo Franco) Thanks to lots of devoted fans who staged a fierce write-in campaign, Nando’s Peri-Peri, the South African-born “fine” fast-casual...
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Houston
Houston's 2020 census population was 2,304,580, the most populous city in Texas, and the fourth-most populous city in the United States. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?
The Spirit Of Local Culture Honored At 2022 Houston Black Heritage Fest [VIDEO]
The two-day celebration took place at Emancipation Park and featured Grammy-nominated R&B singers Eric Benet and Elle Varner, who headlined the festival’s main stage.
defendernetwork.com
PVAMU hosts Oct. 19 screening on juvenile system
Prairie View A&M University’s Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center (TJCPC) will host a screening of award-winning actress Anna Deavere Smith’s play “Notes from the Field,” a dramatization depicting the nation’s school-to-prison pipeline issue on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The film features the personal accounts of students,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
fox26houston.com
Texas High School dropout rates rise, experts blame the pandemic
HOUSTON - The high school dropout rate is increasing in Texas schools, and officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. Since 2020, the pandemic forced schools to close and students to switch to virtual learning. The impact it's had on graduation rates in the State of Texas is alarming. Especially for education advocates like Bob Sanford, president and CEO of Children at Risk, a non-profit focused on improving the quality of life for children and teens.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
