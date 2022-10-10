How Biden’s Cannabis Pardons May Affect Voters

Economists fear that the upcoming recession could be worse than 2008. While young people are feeling “recession fatigue,” they're advised to start saving while baby boomers and Gen-X should knock down debt. Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at BankRate, joined Cheddar News to discuss preparations for a potential economic downturn. “I'd put it in three different categories that you'd want to address: first being saving and investing, second being spending and debt repayment and then the third being income and earnings. In each of those, boost your emergency savings, maintain your retirement contributions."

