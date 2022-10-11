The CBS Sports‘ QB power rankings look a lot different after Week 6 and heading into Week 7 but what remains the same is the consistency of No. 1 quarterback CJ Stroud. The Ohio State star is averaging just shy of 300 passing yards and four scores a week and at the moment, he’s running away from the pack. On top of his steady performances, Stroud has stayed healthy, unlike some of the league’s other top quarterbacks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO