Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News
The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
Guardians Set Starting Rotation vs. Yankees for A.L.D.S.
The Guardians are using their best three starting pitchers to open the playoff series against New York, but in a different order than normal.
MLB playoffs: Mariners pounce on Astros' Justin Verlander, Phillies hold on to top Braves in Division Series Game 1
Wild-card series down, Division Series here we come. MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league are set to join the fray. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves will take on challengers.
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency
Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
Scoreboard roundup -- 10/11/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:. NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1 (NYY lead series 1-0) Houston 8, Seattle 7 (Houston leads series 1-0) LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3 (LAD lead series 1-0) Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION...
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians announced their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game one of the American League Division Series, set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET on FOX. The series opens at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for game one and game two, before shifting to Cleveland...
Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster vs. New York Yankees
The city of Cleveland is still buzzing after the Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend to win their first playoff series since 2016. But for as excited as fans are right now about a thrilling win and a chance to keep chasing their World Series dreams, they are just as excited to have a shot at the Evil Empire this week.
CBS Sports releases updated QB Power Rankings ahead of Week 7 of college football
The CBS Sports‘ QB power rankings look a lot different after Week 6 and heading into Week 7 but what remains the same is the consistency of No. 1 quarterback CJ Stroud. The Ohio State star is averaging just shy of 300 passing yards and four scores a week and at the moment, he’s running away from the pack. On top of his steady performances, Stroud has stayed healthy, unlike some of the league’s other top quarterbacks.
Mariners-Astros ALDS Betting Preview
Betting analysis of the MLB American League Division Series between the five-seed Mariners and one-seed Astros.
Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat
The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate. There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander...
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022
Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
