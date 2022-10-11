Arthur William Lantau passed away peacefully at his home in Lemon Grove, California, on Aug. 8, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 101 years old. He was born in Blue Grass, Iowa, on Nov. 25, 1920, to William and Ida (Koeppe) Lantau. He was the youngest of three children. His older brother, Fred, and sister, Lenora, preceded him in death. Arthur served in the Navy during World War II as an aviation machinist. He retired from Rohr Inc. in 1985 as a military aircraft assembler. He is survived by his son, Chuck Lantau, and grandchildren, Duane, Chuck, Richel and Diana; son, David Lantau, and grandchildren Nicole, Jennifer and Lindsey; and son, Mike Lantau, and grandchildren Trina and Aaron. He has at last count 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Arthur was a humble man. He had a warm heart and welcoming spirit. All the fun memories, his loving and beautiful mind, kind heart and spirit will be forever missed by all those who had the blessing of knowing him.

LEMON GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO