Chronicle
Pirates Play Defense With Offense, Shut Out Riptide
Constant pressure eventually paid off for the Adna girls soccer team, which stayed perfect in the Central 2B League North with a 4-0 win at Raymond-South Bend on Wednesday. The Pirates fired off 16 shots to their hosts’ two, but while the shot counter kept ticking up, the one number on the scoreboard that mattered stayed flat early, as the Riptide were content to soak up pressure without much threat of a counterattack.
Chronicle
Tigers Blank Ilwaco at Home
Building off a win on Monday, the Napavine girls soccer team defeated Ilwaco at home Wednesday evening, 7-0. Hayden Kaut had a strong night at the forward spot, earning a brace with two assists. Grace Pancake added a goal in the 10th minute and an assist to Dani Tupuola in the 29th. Eighth-grader Ava Wilson had a goal in the 39th, and assisted Ellie Gilbert for a goal in the 61st.
Chronicle
Onalaska Takes Out Toutle Lake
The Onalaska girls soccer team returned to winning ways Wednesday, beating Toutle Lake 6-1 in Central 2B League action. Jaycee Talley took her turn at the top of the offensive statsheet, bagging a hat trick for the Loggers. Kaiyah Sandridge added a goal and an assist. Yuliana Escalera and Randi Haight rounded out the scoring for Onalaska with a goal apiece.
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Tight Contest with Monte
With David Dallaire leading the way once again, the Tenino boys golf team couldn’t quite get past Montesano at Oaksridge Golf Course in a 192-201 defeat Tuesday afternoon. Dallaire earned match medalist honors, carding a 41 which was five strokes ahead of the next competitor. Rounding out the Beaver...
Baseball 101: What you need to know before Mariners play next
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Missing 21 years of postseason baseball might leave some fans paying a little less attention to the game. Here's a crash course on Baseball 101 for those who need a refresher on the rules and terminology before the Mariners play next. People probably know three strikes...
KING-5
Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm
A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 11, 2022
• MARY J. DAVIS, 81, Winlock, died Oct. 6 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • ODIS RAY SHELDON, 74, Winlock, died Oct. 6 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
Chronicle
Dinner to Raise Funds For W.F. West Sports Scheduled for Oct. 22
The Bearcat Booster Club is hosting a dinner with a live and silent auction to support W.F. West High School sports on Oct. 22. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. while the dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of David Martin III: 1989-2022
David Lee Martin III passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 28, 2022. David was born Nov. 18, 1989 to David Martin II and Tami Martin. David had a true love for the outdoors. He enjoyed riding quads with his nephew, hunting and fishing. He had a special love for his daughter Sophia Martin.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Tracy Palermo: 1967-2022
Tracy Danette Palermo passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 55. She was born Feb. 28, 1967, to Joseph “Ed” and Barbara Jean (Harris) Borte. Tracy is survived by her mother, Barbara Jean Borte; her husband of 34 years, Jeffery Thomas Palermo; three sons, Nicholas (Laura) Palermo, Anthony (Felicia) Palermo and Alex (Makayla) Palermo; two grandchildren, Jordan and Aaron Palermo; and her sister, Theresa Borte Brown.
Chronicle
Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday
A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Mills Legacy Preserved in Rochester Greenbelt
After the scares of the 1855-56 Indian Wars, Pacific Northwest settlers abandoned most of the nearly four dozen forts and blockhouses. But Elkanah and Laurinda Vianna Mills sold their home on Mud Mountain southeast of Chehalis and, with their daughter and son-in-law, Robert and Mary Jane (Mills) Brown, stayed on Sidney Ford’s farm.
Chronicle
Fern Ridge Floral to Hold Grand Opening in Centralia on Oct. 15
Fern Ridge Floral will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 604 W. Main St., Centralia. The store is owned by Rebecca Williams and will offer a variety of artistically inspired floral arrangements, hand wrapped bouquets, curated vintage vases, house plants and unique gift items.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
Chronicle
Man Falls to Death at Point Defiance in Tacoma After Climbing Cliff to Escape Rising Tide
A 42-year-old man died Sunday evening at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma after he tried to climb a cliff to escape the rising tide and fell about 200 feet. The man has not been publicly identified, and a cause of death has not been determined. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched at about 4:10 p.m. to Five Mile Drive after a person found the man's body in the water.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Arthur Lantau: 1920-2022
Arthur William Lantau passed away peacefully at his home in Lemon Grove, California, on Aug. 8, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 101 years old. He was born in Blue Grass, Iowa, on Nov. 25, 1920, to William and Ida (Koeppe) Lantau. He was the youngest of three children. His older brother, Fred, and sister, Lenora, preceded him in death. Arthur served in the Navy during World War II as an aviation machinist. He retired from Rohr Inc. in 1985 as a military aircraft assembler. He is survived by his son, Chuck Lantau, and grandchildren, Duane, Chuck, Richel and Diana; son, David Lantau, and grandchildren Nicole, Jennifer and Lindsey; and son, Mike Lantau, and grandchildren Trina and Aaron. He has at last count 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Arthur was a humble man. He had a warm heart and welcoming spirit. All the fun memories, his loving and beautiful mind, kind heart and spirit will be forever missed by all those who had the blessing of knowing him.
Chronicle
Heavy Smoke From Goat Rocks Fire Persists as New Team Takes Over
The air quality index set up by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states anything ranked between 0 and 50 is “good” quality air. With smoke from the nearby Goat Rocks Fire settling into the valley, the air in Packwood on Friday night stood at a 193, deemed “very unhealthy,” according to the index, as an air quality alert was put in place until midnight Saturday.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrests; Anger Over Increased Cost of Coke in Drive Thru; Driver Falls Asleep, Knocks Out Power
• A Centralia resident was arrested in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road just after 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 7 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly breaking into a vehicle and stealing Seahawks clothing. • Just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 9, a knife collection, a...
Chronicle
Powerful Teaching and Learning: How Teaching Was Revolutionized in the Chehalis School District
Editor’s note: This is the second installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. Read the previous installment here. When Duane Baker started working with the Chehalis School District in 2013, he found...
q13fox.com
Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in
TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
