SonOfLibertyVA
2d ago
The people who get pulled over have committed a moving violation. I had several tickets when I was younger because I drove like an idiot. I stopped driving that way and stopped getting tickets. It's not difficult to understand.
37
AP
2d ago
I dont think it has to do with color . If you go above the speed limit they will pull you over,if you drive like crazy and you become dangerous to the other drivers u will get pulled over
13
grunt
2d ago
Keep stirring the pot of racial animosity and try to convince the least able minds amongst us that there is a problem. What if 10 of those drivers got 100 tickets each? Statistics are very easily packaged to gaslight if that’s the intention.
8
Black, Hispanic drivers more likely to be stopped by police in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — A new report analyzing traffic stop data over a nine-month period in Virginia shows that Black and Hispanic drivers are disproportionately stopped by police in Virginia, more so than their white counterparts. They are also more likely to be searched and arrested, according to data. In...
WUSA
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Suspect arrested in largest mass murder in Spartanburg County history
A suspect is in custody after the largest mass murder in Spartanburg County history. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference Tuesday to announce the arrest of James Douglas Drayton.
Pennsylvania police respond to 'mass causality event' after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park's Fall Fest
A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a "mass casualty incident." Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the scene...
Details emerge about Virginia plane crash that killed 23-year-old flight instructor and injured student pilot
An investigation at a Virginia airport has revealed that a student pilot was flying a small plane when it crashed, killing the flight instructor, Virginia State Police said in a statement Friday. The crash occurred upon takeoff Thursday afternoon at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. The single-engine Cessna 172 was piloted...
Vandals, aged 8 to 13-years-old, caused over $20k worth of property damage to U.P. cultural center: police
Upper Peninsula authorities say a group of four juveniles caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a community center on a tribal reservation last month.
TODAY.com
Father dies after driving on bridge destroyed years ago in ‘avoidable tragedy’
A North Carolina father of two died after he traveled over a bridge that was destroyed nearly a decade ago in an accident that his family called “an avoidable tragedy.”. Philip Paxson, 47, was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, on Sept. 30 when he crossed over the bridge. Officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 and found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator "upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the roadway had washed out," according to a news release shared with TODAY by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Meth found on man arrested on active warrant
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested on active warrants Saturday now faces additional charges for substances found on his person during the detainment. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and Sgt. B. W. Cogar observed a red Jeep Wrangler on Shaffers Run Road in Mill Creek.
17-year-old charged with killing of two North Carolina high school students
A 17-year-old has been charged with the killing of two North Carolina high school students who were found shot to death on a rural trail by four-wheeler riders.The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were discovered on Sunday in western Orange County with gunshot wounds after they had been reported missing by their families.The suspect, who was not yet in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and who has not been named, is the subject of a juvenile petition for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Woods was reported missing by her stepfather...
Florida police unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced a drug bust they say contained enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults. "JSO Narcotics Unit seized 3 kilos of fentanyl, 1.26 kilos of cocaine & over 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl; enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 MILLION adults," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday.
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Man sentenced to prison for transporting 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine hidden in wine
DETROIT — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he was caught last year trying to transport hundreds of pounds of drugs hidden in a shipment of wine. The Department of Justice said in a news release that Roque Carranza-Alvarado, formerly of...
Mom pulls son from Virginia school following June incident
Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After public scrutiny and a plea from prosecutors, District Court Judge Tarvald Smith revoked the low bond he had previously set for an accused large-scale drug dealer in Baton Rouge. The move came just hours after District Attorney Hillar Moore filed an official court motion...
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
