Comments / 121

SonOfLibertyVA
2d ago

The people who get pulled over have committed a moving violation. I had several tickets when I was younger because I drove like an idiot. I stopped driving that way and stopped getting tickets. It's not difficult to understand.

Reply(14)
37
AP
2d ago

I dont think it has to do with color . If you go above the speed limit they will pull you over,if you drive like crazy and you become dangerous to the other drivers u will get pulled over

Reply(2)
13
grunt
2d ago

Keep stirring the pot of racial animosity and try to convince the least able minds amongst us that there is a problem. What if 10 of those drivers got 100 tickets each? Statistics are very easily packaged to gaslight if that’s the intention.

Reply(7)
8
