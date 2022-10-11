Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Fun Museum You Will Ever Visit is Temporarily in Idaho
Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.
Post Register
Local author to hold book signing and launch party in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls author Yvette Blake has a new book coming out Tuesday. The book, “Cassie’s Miracle,” has been in the works since 2018 and has been highly anticipated by her 11,000 Facebook supporters. The book is a historical romance taking place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and set in...
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Rigby High School Homecoming Parade
The Rigby High School Homecoming parade was held on September 30. Several students participated to represent their various athletic and art organizations, including the Football team, Cheerleaders, Swim team, Band, Orchestra, etc.
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Leaving the Door Open: Calvary Chapel opens facilities to local youth groups after closing its private school
POCATELLO – When Calvary Chapel’s Legacy Christian School decided not to reopen for the 2022-23 school year, Pastor Nathan Abbate explained it was a step back. “We had to close the doors because of lack of enrollment, and some of that in part because of the pandemic,” he said. “But I think there’s definitely a need. I talked to people in the community, talked to some of the pastors of different churches…and they all agreed there’s a need for a Christian private school (in the area).”
Post Register
Rodeo Star: A 3-year-old contender
Like most 3-year-olds, Stockton Harris may mispronounce a word or two, but when it comes to rodeo events, he performs like a much older child. He competed in dummy roping, mutton bustin’ and the goat ribbon pull events at a junior rodeo recently at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houses to be built near Connor Academy in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello-based development firm is teaming up with a Pocatello construction company to build new housing near Connor Academy in Chubbuck. The new houses to be built by Group 5 developers and K5 Construction are going to connect the area from Alpine Drive to Philbin Road. Elizabeth Rutger with Keller Williams Realty in East Idaho, the real estate agent who is going to help sell the houses, said...
Post Register
Lewisville holds special meeting to discuss Area of Impact
Following the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the various city mayors, cities such as Lewisville have been working together with the county to complete their Area of Impact Agreements. In fact, the City of Lewisville held a special meeting on...
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot Animal Shelter takes in rescues from Hurricane Ian
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is doing its part to help dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The shelter welcomed nine large-breed dogs over the weekend. Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida on Sept. 28. Since then, the area has had an urgent need to place thousands of animals.
Idaho Hen Lays Giant Eggs With Another Egg Inside
A family in Idaho Falls got the surprise of a lifetime when one of their backyard hens laid an egg inside another egg. They then proceeded to have that surprise of a lifetime six more times. That’s right, this backyard hen laid seven eggs within eggs. Maybe she was on a deadline. Not like this chicken who laid a round egg just because she could.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
eastidahonews.com
Local mother, author making the most of life following terminal cancer diagnosis
POCATELLO — An author and lover of the printed word, Elisa Magagna launched her blog — “The Crazy Life of a Writing Mom” — in December 2011. The idea was to share her experiences as a mother of four. But the blog’s subject matter took an abrupt turn in 2020 when Elisa was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
Judge makes key rulings on recording device at center of Pocatello double homicide case
POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the...
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing two teenage girls in 2020
POCATELLO — A jury recently convicted a 52-year-old local man of sexually abusing two underage girls following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse. Kenneth Terrell McDermott, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020. ...
eastidahonews.com
Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant
POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night. Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.
Comments / 0