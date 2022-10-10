Read full article on original website
Chloë Grace Moretz on What She Hopes Fans Took Away From Her Addressing 'Family Guy' Meme (Exclusive)
Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about what she hopes fans take away from her recently addressing the horrific Family Guy meme that was a total "headf**k," and she can sum it up with just two words -- more compassion. While walking the red carpet for Prime Video's The...
Nia Long Is All Smiles in Selfie With Her Sons Following Ime Udoka's Scandal
Nia Long is focused on motherhood. The actress is all smiles in a selfie posted this week, snuggled up with her sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21. The snap marks Long's first photo of herself since news broke that her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies.
Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok
Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
'Sister Wives': Kody Doesn't Want to Live With Janelle in Her RV (Exclusive)
Life starts feels a little crowded for Sister Wives star Kody Brown on Sunday, when he struggles with his wife Janelle's choice to live in an RV. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at how the move will affect Kody's plural marriage with Janelle's sister wives, Meri and Robyn and soon-to-be ex-wife Christine.
Gisele Bundchen Shares Telling Response to Post About Committed Relationships Amid Tom Brady Split Speculation
Gisele Bündchen is speaking volumes with just a single emoji. The 42-year-old model commented on a quote about committed relationships amid speculation of a split between she and her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady. In recent weeks, Bündchen has been seen in public without her wedding ring with a source telling ET that "Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans.”
Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Emotional Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces in TikTok Video
Amid continuing legal troubles between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an email the 47-year-old actress wrote to her ex-husband in January 2021 has resurfaced on TikTok. ET has since found the email in a court document. The message begins with Jolie saying she's "putting this in writing so not to...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Tease the Most Shocking Moment of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (Exclusive)
It's almost time to watch a whole new group of hopefuls search for love without ever seeing the other person's face. Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for season 3, this time featuring singles from Dallas, Texas, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn't be more excited. "That’s the...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Expecting First Baby: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going to be parents! The Meet Cute star announced on Tuesday that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together. The news comes just over a year after Cuoco and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, announced they were separating, with their divorce being finalized in June. Meanwhile, she's been living her best life in her adorable whirlwind romance with Pelphrey, posting PDA snapshots and sharing red carpet moments.
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley Split Two Months After Engagement
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has ended her engagement. The 30-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Jaylan Mobley had gone their separate ways. In a joint statement, the former couple captioned a black-and-white photo of themselves holding hands, writing, "While the...
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama...
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up Following VMAs Red Carpet Appearance
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits. "Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”
The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!. The Los Angeles couple tied the...
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
'Married at First Sight' Star Morgan Reacts to Fan Backlash, Defends Herself Against Binh (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh may have broken up before decision day on the reality show, but there's more to the story then what viewers saw. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Morgan, who opened up about how the former couple's relationship played out on TV and what she thinks about fan backlash.
Kris Jenner Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Tumor Removal
Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a health scare which led her to have a tumor removed from her face. Now her mom, Kris Jenner, is giving thanks to the doctor who performed the surgery. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts. "I am so...
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
Rachel Bilson Confronts 'Bling Ring' Member Gabby Neiers Years After She Robbed Her
Rachel Bilson is confronting two controversial figures. On the latest episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the 41-year-old actress sat down with Alexis Haines, née Neiers, and Gabby Neiers, sisters who were a part of the Bling Ring, the group that targeted and robbed celebrity homes, including Bilson's, more than a decade ago.
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery
Oprah Winfrey revealed that she had to undergo not one, but two knee surgeries in 2021. During a conversation as part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the focus was gratitude. After one of the guests mentioned having an appreciation for every limb and every organ, Winfrey decided to share her story.
Chris Colfer Has Shady Response to Seeing 'Glee' Co-Star Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl'
Chris Colfer has zero plans to see his Glee co-star, Lea Michele, star in her Broadway show, Funny Girl. And if anyone plans on inviting him need not bother. His days are packed. The 32-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the Fox hit show, threw a...
Khloe Kardashian Gets Schooled by Fans Over Misusing Internet Slang
It's a moot point. Khloe Kardashian isn't exactly hip to the internet lingo these days. The 38-year-old reality star likes to live tweet each week's episode of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, and on Wednesday night she took to Twitter to engage with fans about the latest episode when she kept encountering the same word -- "moots."
