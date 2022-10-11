Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO