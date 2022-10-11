ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies

Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
Trentonian

Phillies hang on to beat Braves in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA – Not everything the Phillies envisioned when they signed Nick Castellanos to a $100 million contract this offseason has come to fruition. Castellanos’ starring role Tuesday, though, was something straight out of John Middleton’s dream journal, a performance to overwrite much of the frustration that was his debut season in Philadelphia.
6abc

Phillies name Rob Thomson manager with two-year contract

After guiding the Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.
6abc

Nick Castellanos leads way for Phillies in NLDS Game 1 win

ATLANTA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos called the postseason a "fresh start" for him after helping his team to a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Castellanos, 30, had three hits and three RBI, plus a ninth-inning, diving...
6abc

MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1

We're down to eight teams inthe 2022 postseasonafter four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. ThePhiladelphia Philliesbeat the defending championAtlanta Bravesin the first game of the division series...
MLB
6abc

Phillies bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Braves

LINE: Braves -134, Phillies +113; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Atlanta has a 55-26 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Braves have...
6abc

Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley made dueling incredible catches

Who made the better catch in the Atlanta Braves' 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS?. Was it Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, who sprinted with his back to the infield to snare a popup in short left-center field off the bat of J.T. Realmuto in the sixth inning?
6abc

MLB division series: Previews, live updates and takeaways from Day 1

We're down to eight teams inthe 2022 postseasonafter four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. ThePhiladelphia Philliesbeat the defending championAtlanta Bravesin the first game of the division series...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
6abc

Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

LINE: Braves -199, Phillies +168; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS. Atlanta has gone 55-26 in home games and 101-61 overall. The Braves have a 78-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
