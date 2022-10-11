Read full article on original website
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
As the NLDS swiftly approaches, who would the Philadelphia Phillies send to the mound against the Braves in Game 4?
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies
Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
Phillies hang on to beat Braves in Game 1 of NLDS
ATLANTA – Not everything the Phillies envisioned when they signed Nick Castellanos to a $100 million contract this offseason has come to fruition. Castellanos’ starring role Tuesday, though, was something straight out of John Middleton’s dream journal, a performance to overwrite much of the frustration that was his debut season in Philadelphia.
Phillies name Rob Thomson manager with two-year contract
After guiding the Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.
MLB playoffs: Braves, Padres earn wins to tie NLDS
Manny Machado drove in two runs to carry the San Diego Padres over the Los Angeles Dodgers, while dominant Atlanta Braves pitching beat the Philadelphia Phillies, tying the respective National League Division Series.
Nick Castellanos leads way for Phillies in NLDS Game 1 win
ATLANTA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos called the postseason a "fresh start" for him after helping his team to a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Castellanos, 30, had three hits and three RBI, plus a ninth-inning, diving...
MLB division series: Phillies, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers win on Day 1
We're down to eight teams in the 2022 postseason after four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the first game of the division series...
Phillies bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Braves
LINE: Braves -134, Phillies +113; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Atlanta has a 55-26 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Braves have...
Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley made dueling incredible catches
Who made the better catch in the Atlanta Braves' 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS?. Was it Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, who sprinted with his back to the infield to snare a popup in short left-center field off the bat of J.T. Realmuto in the sixth inning?
Bryce Harper rocks massive Phillies chain ahead of Phillies-Braves Game 2
The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to lose in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, is showing off the swag that comes with Philadelphia's hot start in the postseason. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in their NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, the reigning World...
MLB division series: Previews, live updates and takeaways from Day 1
We're down to eight teams in the 2022 postseason after four were eliminated this past weekend in MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend. Now it's on to the league division series: four series, best-of-five, first team to win three advances. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the first game of the division series...
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1
LINE: Braves -199, Phillies +168; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS. Atlanta has gone 55-26 in home games and 101-61 overall. The Braves have a 78-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
