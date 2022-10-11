Read full article on original website
Post Register
Rigby High School Homecoming Parade
The Rigby High School Homecoming parade was held on September 30. Several students participated to represent their various athletic and art organizations, including the Football team, Cheerleaders, Swim team, Band, Orchestra, etc.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Leaving the Door Open: Calvary Chapel opens facilities to local youth groups after closing its private school
POCATELLO – When Calvary Chapel’s Legacy Christian School decided not to reopen for the 2022-23 school year, Pastor Nathan Abbate explained it was a step back. “We had to close the doors because of lack of enrollment, and some of that in part because of the pandemic,” he said. “But I think there’s definitely a need. I talked to people in the community, talked to some of the pastors of different churches…and they all agreed there’s a need for a Christian private school (in the area).”
The Most Fun Museum You Will Ever Visit is Temporarily in Idaho
Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
Post Register
Rexburg resident finds success making 'Star Wars' lightsabers
REXBURG — Darrell Harris makes and sells high-end lightsabers inspired by the “Star Wars” movies. Harris, who is originally from Blackfoot and currently lives in Rexburg, is a finance student at Brigham Young University-Idaho. He first got involved in lightsaber making when a company that made lightsaber handles visited his school.
Post Register
Zonta announces winner of EISF quilt raffle
The winner of the East Idaho State Fair (EISF) quilt raffle, sponsored by the Blackfoot Zonta Women’s Club, was Julie Haddon, a charter member of the local chapter. Zonta organized a lunch to commemorate the occasion and reward Haddon with the quilt at Tommy Vaughn’s at noon on Oct. 7.
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Idaho Hen Lays Giant Eggs With Another Egg Inside
A family in Idaho Falls got the surprise of a lifetime when one of their backyard hens laid an egg inside another egg. They then proceeded to have that surprise of a lifetime six more times. That’s right, this backyard hen laid seven eggs within eggs. Maybe she was on a deadline. Not like this chicken who laid a round egg just because she could.
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Post Register
Rodeo Star: A 3-year-old contender
Like most 3-year-olds, Stockton Harris may mispronounce a word or two, but when it comes to rodeo events, he performs like a much older child. He competed in dummy roping, mutton bustin’ and the goat ribbon pull events at a junior rodeo recently at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Post Register
Bonneville Sheriff’s Office searching for teen runaway
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday evening (Oct. 7th). Parents discovered information that Korbyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Korbyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday morning (Oct. 8th) with an estranged boyfriend from the Washington. Law Enforcement in Washington have since contacted the boyfriend and have been unable to locate Korbyn with him.
eastidahonews.com
Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant
POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night. Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.
Post Register
Lewisville holds special meeting to discuss Area of Impact
Following the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the various city mayors, cities such as Lewisville have been working together with the county to complete their Area of Impact Agreements. In fact, the City of Lewisville held a special meeting on...
eastidahonews.com
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing two teenage girls in 2020
POCATELLO — A jury recently convicted a 52-year-old local man of sexually abusing two underage girls following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse. Kenneth Terrell McDermott, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020. ...
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot Animal Shelter takes in rescues from Hurricane Ian
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is doing its part to help dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The shelter welcomed nine large-breed dogs over the weekend. Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida on Sept. 28. Since then, the area has had an urgent need to place thousands of animals.
Post Register
Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man
A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
