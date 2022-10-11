ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Horse Wanders Into An Illinois Bar, Not A Joke It Really Happened

An escaped horse that was lost ends up in a bar in Illinois. If I had to pick my favorite kind of bar in Illinois, I would definitely say a neighborhood small-town bar. Those are always amazing. Great food. Affordable prices. Fun people watching. Plus, you're never quite sure what will happen. You could easily witness some crazy antics.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois’ Best Halloween Tour Features Tasty Pizza & Scary Ghosts

Looking for something to help you get into the Halloween spirit, I believe this Chicago pizza and ghost tour can definitely help. I think sometimes we forget that Chicago is a world-class city that's just down the highway. Maybe it's because we live too close. There are so many cool things to see and do in the Windy City. If you don't have a lot of experience traveling there, a good way to start is by taking a tour. There are many good ones to sign up for. You'll get an interesting look at the place.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality

It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
ROCKFORD, IL
Person
Steve Newton
WATN Local Memphis

CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients

CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday. According to a release, the Carbondale location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast. The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon...
CARBONDALE, IL
Q985

The Largest Land Owner in Illinois May Come as a Big Surprise

A report released names of the largest landowners across America, I definitely wasn't expecting what I saw when I looked up the state of Illinois. Who has the largest piece of the 'land' of Lincoln?. The Biggest Landowners in the US. Almost two-thirds of the land in the United States...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House

Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
ELGIN, IL
Q985

Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine

Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Study Says: Illinois Hates Candy Corn More Than Any Candy

I don't know how credible a study really is when it also concludes that the favorite candy of Illinois residents is...wait for it...Tootsie Rolls. I'm willing to bet if I stopped 100 people on the street I would probably be arrested because people hate being stopped on a street. But if I did, and I didn't get arrested, those 100 people would not claim Tootsie Rolls as their favorite Halloween candy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Several 9-1-1 Calls Are Coming In From An Illinois Theme Park

This is odd. There has been a concerning amount of emergency calls being made to 9-1-1 from guests visiting theme parks across the Midwest. It's become frequent enough for major news outlets to pick up on this, mostly occurring in recent weeks, including in Illinois. There is one common factor with these calls, they're all coming from the same type of smartphone.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Which State Do Drivers Hit The Most Animals In? Illinois Or Wisconsin?

Illinois and Wisconsin are two states with a lot of land and a lot of nature. Rockford, Illinois isn't dubbed the forest city for kicks and grins. In Wisconsin (a.k.a "up north"), many families in the midwest make trips to cabins and lakes. Between the two states, there is a lot of wildlife. Unfortunately, this means there are bound to be vehicle vs. animal accidents.
ILLINOIS STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
AdWeek

WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl

For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

