99.5 WKDQ

Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
14news.com

Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
WBKR

See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro

My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
14news.com

Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
14news.com

Harbor House residents move back in after fatal shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a shooting left two men dead and two more injured at the Harbor House in August, the Pastor, Coni Beck, and other volunteers got to work transforming the space while Harbor House’s residents lived offsite at the Salvation Army. Renovations are nearly complete; they’ve...
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Oct. 13-16

Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family ‘swatted’ after prank 911 call, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
WEHT/WTVW

Late night crash hospitalizes 4 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
wevv.com

Man killed in Vanderburgh County crash identified

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene...
wevv.com

Man says he was shot while walking home from work in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate a Sunday night shooting that injured one person. We're told the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night on Hatfield Drive near the Embassy Apartments. That's on Evansville's southeast side. The victim told police he was jumped by three...
