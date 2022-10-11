Read full article on original website
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
Bar reopening to customers in downtown Evansville after weekend murder
A bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is opening back up after a recent murder that took place. The owners of Mo's House say the bar will be back open to customers on Tuesday following the incident, which they called a devastation and a tragedy. "Tonight we re-open our home. The...
Funeral services held for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral was held for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he was laid to rest Monday. His funeral was at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church and he...
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave funeral
WFIE 14 First Alert 6 p.m. Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim.
Historical Indiana Opera House Hosting a Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Party
Have you ever wanted to dress up like it's the roaring 20s and solve a murder? Here's your chance!. New Harmony, Indiana is a small town with a lot of history. New Harmony is a national historic landmark and was first settled over 200 years ago. NewHarmony-in.gov says:. Settled in...
Kentucky’s Popcorn Man Shares His Sweet, “Corny” and Inspiring Story
If you've ever passed by the intersection of Frederica Street and Hill Avenue in Owensboro, Kentucky, you have likely had your senses overwhelmed by the smell of popcorn. Only, it's not just any, run-of-the-mill popcorn. It's Jader's Kettle Corn. That guy you see in the photo knows Jader personally. He's his younger brother, Jerry.
Weird Sign in Evansville Indiana Looks Like Something Straight From the Pages of a Stephen King Novel
Have you ever been going about your daily life and then seen something that just makes you stop in your tracks? Something so odd, so out of context, that you just stop for a moment to stare... and then take a picture?. The Backstory. A couple of weeks ago, I...
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
Harbor House residents move back in after fatal shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a shooting left two men dead and two more injured at the Harbor House in August, the Pastor, Coni Beck, and other volunteers got to work transforming the space while Harbor House’s residents lived offsite at the Salvation Army. Renovations are nearly complete; they’ve...
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
Evansville family ‘swatted’ after prank 911 call, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Hosting Free Dead of the Dead Celebration November 5th
The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is partnering with Evansville Day of the Dead for a celebration of the Mexican tradition known as "Día da los Muertos" and you're invited. What is Dia da los Muertos?. Dia da los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican tradition that...
Police: Man called 911 around 13 times while under the influence to ask for a ride home
An Evansville man is facing several charges after being accused of calling 911 around 13 times to ask for a ride home while under the influence. Evansville Police Department officers say they were sent to an area of South Fulton Avenue near Ohio Street late Monday night around 9:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of an intoxicated man.
Late night crash hospitalizes 4 in Vanderburgh County
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
Man killed in Vanderburgh County crash identified
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene...
Man says he was shot while walking home from work in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate a Sunday night shooting that injured one person. We're told the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night on Hatfield Drive near the Embassy Apartments. That's on Evansville's southeast side. The victim told police he was jumped by three...
Police say a child was attacked and strangled by her mother in Henderson
According to Henderson Police, a female juvenile was attacked and choked by her own mother. It happened at a home on the 2700 block of Zion Road in Henderson. Police were called out to the home on October 10 around 9:20 pm. When they arrived, police say they found a...
Police: 22 firearms among items stolen in Evansville storage unit break-in
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville storage unit where nearly two dozen guns were stolen. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a burglary at some storage units off of North Burkhart Road on Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. EPD says the owners of the...
