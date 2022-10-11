Read full article on original website
US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million
The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
QED Investors on Fintech VC Activity and Valuations: Down as Economy Struggles
QED Investors is one of the most prolific venture capital firms focusing on Fintech in the world. With more than one hundred portfolio companies and over a dozen exits, QED has touched almost all sectors of Fintech. Big Fintech names have received the backing of QED, firms like Zopa, Creditjusto, Roofstock, SoFi, and many others are on the list. While QED has been extremely successful, faltering markets, high inflation, and rising interest rates have had an impact. We have all read about Fintechs doing down rounds as many early-stage ventures still need funding to execute their plans. As rates are expected to continue to move higher, currently, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
Neobank Step Raises $300 Million in Debt Financing, Targets Next Generation with Investing Services Including Crypto
Neobank Step, self-described as an “all-in-one financial solution for the next generation,” has raised up to $300 million in debt financing. The funding was provided by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. Step reports that this brings its total funding to $500 million. Step said the additional...
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Interim Financial Report Q1-Q2 2022
For the entire world, and especially for the European region, the year 2022 is associated with significant fluctuations in the global economy, which also “have left a remarkable impact on every local market,” the team at Debitum noted. Such a difficult and critical period has also resulted in...
Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022
Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
European Investment Platform Bondora Launches New Market in the Netherlands
The team at Bondora is pleased to announce that borrowers in the Netherlands can now access their online and convenient financial services. By expanding to more countries, Bondora claims it can “help empower more people to live the lives they want with less financial stress.”. In just one week...
Clearstream, Other Market Participants Go Live with Digital Securities Issuances in Germany
Clearstream has reached the next level of digitization of financial markets by “creating the digital instrument on D7, Deutsche Börse’s digital post-trade platform.”. European issuers can now “leverage the new infrastructure to issue digital securities.” The first automated issuances were “performed by LBBW and Vontobel, and facilitated by Clearstream, Deutsche Börse’s post-trade service provider.”
SEIS Adjustment to Help Early Stage Firms, UK Crowdfunding Platforms
Among other policy initiatives aiming to boost the UK’s flagging economy, SEIS or Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme – a pro-innovation tax exemption received an adjustment as outlined in the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s “mini-budget” revealed last month. According to the document:. “From April 2023, companies...
UAE-based Fintech Firm Mamo Obtains Regulatory Approval in DIFC
Mamo, a UAE-based FinTech and financial services platform for SMEs, has been granted regulatory approval “to operate from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial center in the MENA and Asia region.”. The license has been “granted by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of...
Personal Savings Platform Yeeld Raises €357,000+ via Crowdcube
Personal savings app provider Yeeld has raised 71% (€357,114.20) of its €500,000 target from 292 investors with 8 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube. Yeeld reports a Pre-money valuation of €12,000,000; Equity: 4%; a €0.78 share price....
Fintech Firm Payable Raises $6.1M to Modernize Business Payments
The team at Payable reveals that they’ve raised $6.1 million in order to build a payment operations platform so companies “stop using EBICs, bank files and spreadsheets to move and reconcile money.”. With Payable, you can “connect your banks and automate payments from initiation to reconciliation with a...
BNY Mellon Provides Digital Asset Custody, First Big US Bank to Offer Service
BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), one of the oldest banks in the US, has announced it will provide custody services for digital assets. On the bank’s home page, BNY Mellon proudly announces:. “Today, our Digital Asset Custody platform bridges digital and traditional assets. Tomorrow, as we continue our innovation journey, we...
Harmony (ONE), API3 are Now Available on Crypto Trading Platform Okcoin
Clients may now deposit API3 and Harmony (ONE) on the Okcoin platform. Here’s what these projects are all about, according to an update from Okcoin. As noted in the update, you can now deposit API3 and ONE against USD on Okcoin. This offer is for all Okcoin customers including those in the United States, “except for residents of the EU, the UK, Singapore, and Brunei.” Deposits are live “as of October 11 at 9.30 AM PST.”
LuLu Exchange Introduces Open Banking Service Platform
LuLu Financial Group – which claims to be one of UAE’s leading financial services company, has joined hands with Wio Bank – the region’s “first” platform bank to allow Wio Business customers “to make account deposits through its network of LuLu Exchange branches.”
OECD Introduces Transparency Framework for Crypto-Assets to G20
The OECD delivered a new global tax transparency framework “to provide for the reporting and exchange of information with respect to crypto-assets.”. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) “responds to a G20 request that the OECD develop a framework for the automatic exchange of information between countries on crypto-assets.”
TripActions raises equity at $9.2 billion valuation, gets Coatue's structured financing
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corporate travel and expense company TripActions said it raised $304 million from investors in equity and debt-like structured financing on Wednesday, as the company gears up for expansion and a public listing.
Real Estate Investment Platform CrowdStreet Raises $43 Million in Equity and Debt Financing
CrowdStreet, a leading real estate crowdfunding platform, has raised $43 million in both debt and equity capital. According to a company statement, the equity financing came from a group of strategic investors, including Fortune 100 financial services company TIAA, which is making an investment through its newly launched TIAA Ventures program. Others include commercial real estate firms like Cypress Equity Investments, The Dinerstein Companies, and Foulger-Pratt. Existing VC partners Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures, and Green Visor Capital also participated in the funding.
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Introduces Services to Institutions in Ireland, Accelerating European Expansion
Customers and institutions in Ireland can now open a Gemini account in order “to deposit, trade, and custody around 100 cryptocurrencies.”. Irish customers can “access the Gemini website or mobile app to securely buy cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP) with a debit card, bank transfer, or using Apple Pay or Google Pay.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Announces Signing of MoU with Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency
Binance is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Binance and the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The agreement “expresses signatories’ mutual interest in the safe development of virtual asset markets in Kazakhstan and creation of a long-term and sustainable platform for cooperation.”
