KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
KMOV
Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
KMOV
Crestwood officer assisting disabled morotist gets cruiser hit on I-44
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer with the Crestwood Police Department is recovering after a driver hit his cruiser. The police department said Officer Marti was helping a disabled motorist on Interstate 44 when another driver didn’t move over and hit the police cruiser while Officer Marti was inside in a “wham. bam, full contact combat between our cruiser and another vehicle that picked a fight,” the department said.
Pine Lawn murder suspect surrenders to police
The subject of a manhunt in north St. Louis County is now in custody.
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
St. Louis County Failed to Fully Sedate Dogs Before Euthanasia, Staffer Says
A county veterinarian forced down dogs to administer lethal "heart sticks," a former vet tech says
KMOV
Central County Fire & Rescue seeks approval of Prop F by St. Charles County voters
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Charles County’s largest fire district will seek the approval of voters to renew $16 million in bonds for capital improvement projects, as the number of calls for service continues to rise. In 2021, Central County Fire and Rescue responded to nearly 7,000 calls for...
KMOV
Police: shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Two men fired shots at each other after an argument over a bicycle Wednesday afternoon, St. Charles police said. The incident happened at North Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. The two men, who police said are homeless, ran off into the woods after the shots were fired. A Boeing employee’s vehicle was shot nearby. Police have not yet located the men involved in the argument.
KMOV
I-270 open again in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
KMOV
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash
VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
KMOV
News 4 obtains Bellefontaine Police Departments pay raise proposal, as board moves to make final decision Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The community of Bellefontaine Neighbors, or at least its Board of Aldermen, are about to see the real dollars and cents for proposed pay increases for the city’s police department. A review and vote is expected at an emergency special board meeting, Wednesday night.
A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office
Cool Valley's Jayson Stewart is at odds even with the people who voted for him
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students
KMOV
St. Louis Jewish community members react to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets and AG Schmitt’s follow-up tweets
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A now-deleted tweet has stirred drama between two candidates vying to represent Missourians in the U.S. Senate but stuck between Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine are communities who said the attorney general is endangering their safety. Other critics said his deleted tweet emboldens hate.
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
KMOV
Decomposing body found inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The decomposing body of a man was found inside a car in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 they found the body in the driver’s seat of a car in the 1100 block of Ferry Street. Other information was not immediately known.
