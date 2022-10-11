ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Crestwood officer assisting disabled morotist gets cruiser hit on I-44

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer with the Crestwood Police Department is recovering after a driver hit his cruiser. The police department said Officer Marti was helping a disabled motorist on Interstate 44 when another driver didn’t move over and hit the police cruiser while Officer Marti was inside in a “wham. bam, full contact combat between our cruiser and another vehicle that picked a fight,” the department said.
CRESTWOOD, MO
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Two men fired shots at each other after an argument over a bicycle Wednesday afternoon, St. Charles police said. The incident happened at North Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. The two men, who police said are homeless, ran off into the woods after the shots were fired. A Boeing employee’s vehicle was shot nearby. Police have not yet located the men involved in the argument.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KMOV

I-270 open again in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
FERGUSON, MO
5 On Your Side

'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
KMOV

Decomposing body found inside car in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The decomposing body of a man was found inside a car in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 they found the body in the driver’s seat of a car in the 1100 block of Ferry Street. Other information was not immediately known.
NORTH CITY, IL

