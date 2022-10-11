Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Katzman, Perry named Athletes of the Week
Graves County's Cole Katzman and Marshall County's Parker Perry were named this week's Athletes of the Week. Katzman rushed for 137 yards and 4 touchdowns in Graves County football's over Ohio County. Perry, a goalkeeper for Marshall County, allowed just one goal in three postseason games to help Marshall County...
Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
Murray State chemistry growing in preseason
Chemistry is a huge part of any team's success. It was critical for last year's Murray State team on the path to an OVC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.
UT Martin takes momentum into bye week
After a 3-0 start in OVC play this season, UT Martin football has certainly earned some time off. The Skyhawks will go into their bye week with a lot of confidence, but they can't get too comfortable with a gauntlet of a schedule to close out the season.
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
$250,000 to help put storm survivors in homes in Graves County; volunteers needed there and in Marshall County
WEST KENTUCKY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak hit western Kentucky hard — claiming lives and destroying homes right before Christmas. Ten months after the devastating outbreak, the Mayfield Community Foundation donated $250,000 to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. The money will be used to...
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Massac County voters to consider annexation of local school district
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The voters of Massac County, Illinois, will decide whether they want to approve the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove School District to the Massac County School District. The Paducah Sun reports that the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved a petition requesting annexation. This comes...
Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
All lanes of I-69/Purchase Parkway open after crews clear crashed semitrailer from road in Graves County
All lanes of Interstate 69/the Purchase Parkway are open to traffic after a semitrailer crash near the 21 mile marker in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site has been cleared as of about 5:30 p.m. and all lanes are open to traffic. KYTC says a crew will...
County clerks prepare with November midterm election just around the corner
PADUCAH — We're about a month away from the 2022 November midterm election, and if you want your vote to count in Kentucky, make sure you’re registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11. County clerks are preparing as people get ready to go to the polls. In Livingston...
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
Wednesday road closure planned in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A section of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a time Wednesday. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, North Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive for utility repair work. The city says the repair work should be completed some time on...
Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president and CEO
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has named John Antes of St. Louis as its new president and CEO. SIH says Antes will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retired at the end of 2022. SIH Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert Mees said in a statement released Wednesday that the board of trustees is "profoundly grateful" to Budde for his "fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the COVID pandemic."
Benton Elementary named one of America's healthiest schools in 2022
BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary was named one of the Nation's healthiest schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, they announced on Wednesday. According to the release, 406 US schools received the honor, which celebrates their dedication to "supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families."
Wake Up Weather: 10/11/2022
PADUCAH — Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. 50% chance of scattered storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Community center to honor Lincoln High's legacy
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah. The Lincoln High School Historical Foundation is a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. The group is enlisting support from the community to make it happen.
