Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Katzman, Perry named Athletes of the Week

Graves County's Cole Katzman and Marshall County's Parker Perry were named this week's Athletes of the Week. Katzman rushed for 137 yards and 4 touchdowns in Graves County football's over Ohio County. Perry, a goalkeeper for Marshall County, allowed just one goal in three postseason games to help Marshall County...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

UT Martin takes momentum into bye week

After a 3-0 start in OVC play this season, UT Martin football has certainly earned some time off. The Skyhawks will go into their bye week with a lot of confidence, but they can't get too comfortable with a gauntlet of a schedule to close out the season.
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Massac County voters to consider annexation of local school district

MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The voters of Massac County, Illinois, will decide whether they want to approve the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove School District to the Massac County School District. The Paducah Sun reports that the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved a petition requesting annexation. This comes...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
WBKO

Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wednesday road closure planned in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A section of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a time Wednesday. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, North Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive for utility repair work. The city says the repair work should be completed some time on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president and CEO

CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has named John Antes of St. Louis as its new president and CEO. SIH says Antes will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retired at the end of 2022. SIH Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert Mees said in a statement released Wednesday that the board of trustees is "profoundly grateful" to Budde for his "fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the COVID pandemic."
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton Elementary named one of America's healthiest schools in 2022

BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary was named one of the Nation's healthiest schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, they announced on Wednesday. According to the release, 406 US schools received the honor, which celebrates their dedication to "supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families."
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake Up Weather: 10/11/2022

PADUCAH — Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. 50% chance of scattered storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Community center to honor Lincoln High's legacy

Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah. The Lincoln High School Historical Foundation is a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. The group is enlisting support from the community to make it happen.
PADUCAH, KY

