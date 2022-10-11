NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6

NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings

Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...

32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams

31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans)

The Commanders were in a position to take command of their second win of 2022. Then, Carson Wentz tried to find a receiver to cap his big day—and the pass wound up in the arms of David Long of Tennessee, and the Commanders lost, again. Next: at Chicago Bears

30. Houston Texans (1-3-1, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

It doesn't matter how ugly it was or low-scoring. Lovie Smith gets his first win as Texans head coach. Somehow they played up to the Jaguars, who dropped back to the level of Houston. Next: Bye

29. Detroit Lions (1-4, lost to New England Patriots)

How can a team that averages 35 points per game wind up getting shut out by New England? Next: Bye

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4, lost to Buffalo Bills)

This is going to be Mike Tomlin's most challenging season as head coach. The Steelers were lambasted by the Buffalo Bills. It was so bad no one noticed it was Kenny Pickett's starting debut. Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Chicago Bears (2-3, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

Say what you will about the Chicago Bears, but they keep things interesting. Down by 18, they rallied to take the lead... only to see the victory swiped by the Vikings. Just another way to lose for Chicago. Next: vs. Washington Commanders

26. Denver Broncos (2-3, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

Ugly loss on national TV. When will Russell Wilson get the offense moving?Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

25. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are 1-4. Their losses are by a combined 14 points. And you know what that means? That the Raiders are 1-4. Next: Bye

24. Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1, defeated Denver Broncos)

The Colts looked like they were destined for a loss on Thursday night. Then, they picked a Russell Wilson pass and found a way to get a field goal in overtime. Suddenly, they are at .500, despite playing poorly thus far. Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Atlanta Falcons (2-3, lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Falcons had a chance to be in first place in the NFC South. They were unable to contain Tom Brady, though, while putting up a good battle in a loss. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3, lost to Houston Texans)

Just when you wanted to believe in Doug Pederson and the Jaguars, they throw in a clunker against the Houston Texans. That would be called growing pains. Next: at Indianapolis Colts

21. Seattle Seahawks (2-3, lost to New Orleans Saints)

The Seahawks got another good game from Geno Smith, who has been a revelation. Unfortunately, they could not find an answer for Taysom Hill. This is going to be a roller coaster. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

20. New Orleans Saints (2-3, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

Now that is the Taysom Hill everyone in the New Orleans organization expected. He accounted for 4 TDs in winning a slugfest with Seattle. Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

19. New York Jets (3-2, defeated Miami Dolphins)

Has Gang Green actually turned the corner? The Jets pounded Miami through the strong defense and a fine offense. Next: at Green Bay Packers

18. Arizona Cardinals (2-3, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

The Cardinals gave the Eagles all they could handle, but were unable to deal Philadelphia its first defeat. Have to wonder when the desert heat is going to start to percolate under Kliff Kingsbury. This team is heading in the wrong direction. Next: at Seattle Seahawks

17. Cleveland Browns (2-3, lost to Los Angeles Chargers)

The Browns had been given a lifeline by an unfathomable decision by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Unfortunately, Cade York was unable to turn it into a victory. Next: vs. New England Patriots

16. New England Patriots (2-3, defeated Detroit Lions)

Bill Belichick devises a game plan to shut out a team that was averaging 35 points per game and wins with a rookie QB making his first start. Brilliance never wanes with age. Next: at Cleveland Browns

15. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

Hard to believe but true: The Bengals' three losses have all come with no time left on the clock as their foes have kicked game-winning field goals. Next: at New Orleans Saints

14. New York Giants (4-1, defeated Green Bay Packers)

Give Brian Daboll all the credit in the world. He has turned this team around in no time. The Giants already have as many wins in 2022 as they did the entire 2021 season. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

13. Minnesota Vikings (4-1, defeated Chicago Bears)

Don't look now but the Minnesota Vikings are in first place in the NFC North. Seriously. Next: at Miami Dolphins

12. Green Bay Packers (3-2, lost to New York Giants)

An unimpressive effort in blowing a big lead against the New York Giants in London. It feels as if Green Bay is going to have to expect less on offense and more from its defense. Next: vs. New York Jets

11. Los Angeles Rams (2-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

The Rams are below .500 after five games and do not look like Super Bowl champs. Matthew Stafford was beaten up by Dallas and continues to be plagued by turnovers. Next: vs. Carolina Panthers

10. Tennessee Titans (3-2, defeated Washington Commanders)

It was not easy but the Titans came away with a road win thanks to David Long's last-second pick of Carson Wentz. Next: Bye

9. Baltimore Ravens (3-2, defeated Cincinnati Bengals)

Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker make for quite the exacta. That final drive and winning kick were brilliant. Next: at New York Giants

8. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2, defeated Cleveland Browns)

The Chargers downed the Browns despite a questionable call from their head coach. There are going to be discussions and dissections regarding Brandon Staley until he gets it through his head that analytics are not everything. Next: vs. Denver Broncos

7. Miami Dolphins (3-2, lost to New York Jets)

Quarterbacks keep getting hurt and the Dolphins were reduced to Skylar Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick, playing a loss to the Jets. Miami has to hope Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater get back to 100% in short order. Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings

6. San Francisco 49ers (3-2, defeated Carolina Panthers)

The San Francisco 49ers are alone in first place in the NFC West. Anyone who thinks they want to tangle with Kyle Shanahan's team is foolish. The move to Jimmy Garoppolo—while forced due to Trey Lance's injury—has turned out for the best in SF. Next: at Atlanta Falcons

5. Dallas Cowboys (3-1, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

The Cowboys are still perfect under Cooper Rush. They devoured Matthew Stafford and the Rams at SoFi in what sounded like a home game for Dallas. The upcoming game with Philly should be fierce. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

Tom Brady was more like his classic self against the Falcons. Still, the offense did not overpower Atlanta. Have to figure the attack will continue to find its groove in the upcoming weeks. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

The Chiefs came back from 17 down to beat the Raiders in a rivalry game. An amazing performance by Travis Kelce, who had 25 yards of receptions and 24 points on 7 catches. Next: vs. Buffalo Bills

2. Buffalo Bills (4-1, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

Talk about a total demolition. The Bills were in incredible form while dismantling the Steelers, turning Terrible Towels into Crying Towels. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

They are the last unbeaten team in the NFL. The Eagles went into the desert and came out 5-0. That's a healthy win, especially when you consider it could have been a trap game with the Cowboys visiting in Week 6. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

