A motorist’s attempt to conceal his identity to avoid arrest failed Monday morning when he was stopped by Ruston Police. Reuben Bridges, 40, of Ruston was stopped when an officer clocked him traveling 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. During the stop, Bridges gave his name as Ruben Clemons several times, stating he did not have a driver’s license and a records check showed no license for that name. However, a check of his date of birth and social security number matched the name of Ruben D. Bridges.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO