Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge’s Alitza Dennard, Greater Atlanta Christian’s Colton Harsh earn running honors
Peachtree Ridge’s Alitza Dennard and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Colton Harsh were named Gwinnett runners of the week Wednesday by the county’s cross country coaches. Dennard earned the award after placing fifth in the Mountain Invite with a time of 20 minutes, 24.50 seconds. Harsh was sixth at the Mountain Invite with a time of 16:56.04.
gwinnettprepsports.com
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Archer opens with win at Duluth
DULUTH — Archer opened the girls flag football season with a 12-2 win over Duluth on Tuesday. Zahria Baker had a touchdown run, Abby Zerm returned an interception for a touchdown and Lauryn Banks had five sacks to lead the victory. Devyn Lambert added an interception for the Tigers.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs, Josh Lovelady honored by Touchdown Club of Atlanta
Mill Creek’s football program earned two of the top awards from the Touchdown Club of Atlanta on Tuesday. Senior safety Caleb Downs was the club’s Defensive Player of the Month for September, and Josh Lovelady was Head Coach of the Month. The Hawks are unbeaten heading into Friday’s showdown with No. 1 Buford.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Norcross-North Gwinnett, Buford-Mill Creek to play for region titles
SUWANEE — Norcross and North Gwinnett advanced to the finals of the Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament with a pair of victories Wednesday night at North. Norcross (30-19) defeated Peachtree Ridge 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 in its semifinal match. The Blue Devils were led by Kendall White (14 kills, five blocks), Daryn Watkins (13 kills), Lauren Marschke (11 kills, 15 digs), Bailey Ottmann (25 assists), Ellie Ruth Blue (25 assists, 10 digs) and Alaina Giordano (27 digs).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MaxPreps
High school football: Gerogia showdown between No. 8 Buford vs. No. 18 Mill Creek headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
The top-two high school football teams in Georgia face off Friday in the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton). Both are 6-0 and have the top two rated players in the Peach State for the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death arriving at the Gwinnett County jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral for Jefferson high school football star
Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb
DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ryley Kutter, Wesleyan cruise into region tournament finals
CUMMING — Ryley Kutter starred Wednesday as Wesleyan’s softball team advanced to the Region 7-AAA Tournament finals with an 8-0 win over Pickens. Kutter struck out eight in six innings for the win, and also was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill announces new track and field coaches Chris Stephens, Heather Hunting
Collins Hill recently announced the high school’s new head track and field coaches for the 2022-23 season. Chris Stephens is the Eagles’ head boys track and field coach, and Heather Hunting is the head girls track and field coach.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Record-setting Jonathan Mingo, No. 9 Ole Miss host Auburn
Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was superb last Saturday in leading Ole Miss to a 52-28 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville. Mingo will look for another strong performance Saturday when the No. 9 Rebels host struggling Auburn in Southeastern Conference action in Oxford, Miss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Two young men are in custody for the fatal shooting of a Georgia high school football star. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta. He was there spending the evening with friends at Dave & Buster’s.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Greater Atlanta Christian legend Jackie Bradford named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Greater Atlanta Christian coaching legend Jackie Bradford was named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, which was announced Tuesday by the organization. Bradford, a Duluth resident, joins a class that also includes former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and pitcher Ron Reed, former Georgia Bulldogs football coach Mark Richt, former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones, former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Al Parker, former Braves and Hawks front office member Stan Kasten and longtime Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey.
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
dawgpost.com
Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit
ATHENS - As we’ve written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state’s top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Red and Black
UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week
Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 0