Charlotte, NC

At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhule

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco. He leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage). The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around...
Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
WFNZ response to Matt Rhule firing

Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
Melodies will soar in Salisbury on October 15

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Hunter Scott Safrit, Salisbury Symphony: The Salisbury Symphony is exhilarated to begin their 56th season performing in Rowan County. This will be the first full season of live performances since the Covid-19 Pandemic. The musicians, staff, and volunteers could not be more...
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A retired North Carolina physician who gained prominence as a Black Republican pushing for more diversity within the GOP has died. A funeral home confirmed on Tuesday that Dr. Ada Fisher died last week in Salisbury at age 74. Fisher entered politics after a career as a practicing physician. She served as one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade. She once served on the Rowan-Salisbury school board, and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and House in the 2000s. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called Fisher “an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution.”
