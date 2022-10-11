DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A retired North Carolina physician who gained prominence as a Black Republican pushing for more diversity within the GOP has died. A funeral home confirmed on Tuesday that Dr. Ada Fisher died last week in Salisbury at age 74. Fisher entered politics after a career as a practicing physician. She served as one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade. She once served on the Rowan-Salisbury school board, and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and House in the 2000s. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called Fisher “an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution.”

