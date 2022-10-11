Read full article on original website
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
Raleigh News & Observer
Trifecta of big HS football matchups in Mecklenburg County highlight this week in NC
North Carolina high school football fans will be hard-pressed to find a stronger trifecta of games on one night than those Mecklenburg County will host on Friday, Oct. 14. Hough will host Mallard Creek. Butler will host Charlotte Catholic. Providence Day will host Charlotte Christian. Five of the six programs...
Carolina Panthers
Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco. He leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage). The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around...
Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
WBTV
WFNZ response to Matt Rhule firing
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
country1037fm.com
11 North Carolina Breweries Racked Up Medals At National Beer Festival
Eleven North Carolina breweries and two in South Carolina took home big awards at the Great American Beer Festival. Local suds makers from big operations to small breweries took part all over the United States of America. We got more of our fair share of trophies for good beer y’all!
corneliustoday.com
Weekly calendar Oct. 10-16: Laketoberfest, Balloonfest, candidates forums, music and more
Here’s highlights of what is going on around Lake Norman this week.. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. Noon – 4 pm | Tuesday-Friday. 10am – 2pm | Saturday. Local artists’ work on display at Mooresville Arts Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.
RELATED PEOPLE
From old to new, Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Popular Lake Norman restaurateurs open first Charlotte eatery
CHARLOTTE — The husband-and-wife duo behind Lake Norman hot spots Kindred, Hello, Sailor and milkbread have opened their first venture within Charlotte city limits. Joe and Katy Kindred have opened the second milkbread cafe in the iconic former Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The spot at 1431 Central...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
WBTV
Melodies will soar in Salisbury on October 15
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Hunter Scott Safrit, Salisbury Symphony: The Salisbury Symphony is exhilarated to begin their 56th season performing in Rowan County. This will be the first full season of live performances since the Covid-19 Pandemic. The musicians, staff, and volunteers could not be more...
This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider compiled a list of the most infamous serial killer in each state.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who was responsible for shooting and killing a popular Charlotte rapper. Police said the deadly shooting happened Saturday, August 13 around 2 a.m. Officers said Jamir Rucks was driving near the 7700 block of South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
wtmj.com
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A retired North Carolina physician who gained prominence as a Black Republican pushing for more diversity within the GOP has died. A funeral home confirmed on Tuesday that Dr. Ada Fisher died last week in Salisbury at age 74. Fisher entered politics after a career as a practicing physician. She served as one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade. She once served on the Rowan-Salisbury school board, and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and House in the 2000s. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis called Fisher “an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution.”
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
