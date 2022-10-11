Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Madison County announces Operation Green Light
Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. More Dorm Complaints at Alabama A&M. More students...
Alabama bicyclist dies in accident Wednesday morning
One person has died following a bizarre accident in South Huntsville, according to authorities.
WHNT-TV
Florence Police looking for help identifying man
Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. More Dorm Complaints at Alabama A&M. More students at Alabama A&M University are speaking out about the unhealthy and unsafe...
Athens crews put out garage fire, saving home
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.
WHNT-TV
State Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. New Launch Date for Artemis I.
WHNT-TV
Israel Palomino update
A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges. A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’
Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
Hartselle Enquirer
I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward
Putting exits on Interstate 65 at Bethel Road would provide needed alternatives for traffic in a growing area of Morgan County, officials say, and plans for a feasibility study on the potential interchange moved forward last week. The Morgan County Commission approved paying its $6,666 portion of the study during...
Trunk-R-Treat, Halloween events across the Tennessee Valley
There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley's many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!
WAFF
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to house fire
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire off Blue Spring Road on Monday evening.
Huntsville cyclist found dead by Memorial Parkway this morning
Huntsville police say the body of a cyclist was found early this morning near a busy roadway. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the area of 11813 S. Memorial Pkwy. at about 5:41 a.m. They found the body of a cyclist by the roadside. Investigators believe the cyclist...
City of Huntsville taking steps toward medical cannabis program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is one step closer to taking part in Alabama’s new medical cannabis system. According to a news release from the city, officials believe these products would be beneficial to qualified patients who suffer from chronic or terminal illnesses. For a list of those conditions authorized to be […]
WAFF
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's to hold mass hiring events
Before the grand opening day of the New Buc-ee's in Athens arrives, the store has to hire employees. Before the grand opening day of the New Buc-ee's in Athens arrives, the store has to hire employees. Lawmakers for Tuberville to Apologize for ‘Racist’ …. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville...
WHNT-TV
National Agencies Sound Alarm on Cybersecurity Threats
Several national agencies are coming together to warn Americans about the most serious cybersecurity threats. National Agencies Sound Alarm on Cybersecurity Threats. Several national agencies are coming together to warn Americans about the most serious cybersecurity threats. Candidates Forum Held at Public Library. Candidates attended a public forum at the...
WAAY-TV
OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbrier Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
