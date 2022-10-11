ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Madison County announces Operation Green Light

Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. Madison County asks the public to take part in a campaign to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. More Dorm Complaints at Alabama A&M. More students...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Florence Police looking for help identifying man

Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. Florence police are trying to identify a burglary suspect and they need the community's help. More Dorm Complaints at Alabama A&M. More students at Alabama A&M University are speaking out about the unhealthy and unsafe...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

State Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Crash

One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County. New Launch Date for Artemis I.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Israel Palomino update

A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges. A Madison County judge has granted a defense request for a plea hearing in the case of Israel Palomino, who is currently facing capital murder charges.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’

Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

City of Huntsville taking steps toward medical cannabis program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is one step closer to taking part in Alabama’s new medical cannabis system. According to a news release from the city, officials believe these products would be beneficial to qualified patients who suffer from chronic or terminal illnesses. For a list of those conditions authorized to be […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's to hold mass hiring events

Before the grand opening day of the New Buc-ee's in Athens arrives, the store has to hire employees. Before the grand opening day of the New Buc-ee's in Athens arrives, the store has to hire employees. Lawmakers for Tuberville to Apologize for ‘Racist’ …. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

National Agencies Sound Alarm on Cybersecurity Threats

Several national agencies are coming together to warn Americans about the most serious cybersecurity threats. National Agencies Sound Alarm on Cybersecurity Threats. Several national agencies are coming together to warn Americans about the most serious cybersecurity threats. Candidates Forum Held at Public Library. Candidates attended a public forum at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbrier Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...

