WCNC
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
WYFF4.com
Conviction reversed for SC grandma accused of putting OxyContin in toddler’s sippy cup, killing him
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The conviction of a South Carolina grandmother previously convicted of putting OxyContin in her 14-month-old grandson’s sippy cup, causing his death, has been reversed. In October 2014, deputies said they were called to a home on Swiss Entrance in Pickens about a child not...
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
WTGS
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
WCNC
New program trying to help South Carolina minority owned businesses
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Minority-owned businesses across the state are about to get a new bit of help . New loans are now available thanks to a small business credit initiative that started a few weeks ago. This initiative is helping ensure success for as many small businesses as...
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
FOX Carolina
Upstate parents talk about importance of safe sleep for infants
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, South Carolina loses 80 babies that didn’t have to die. Safe Sleep Awareness Month reminds parents that how you put your baby to bed is extremely important. In the last year, 29 babies from the Upstate have died from unsafe sleep complications.
Almost $1 billion coming to SC from federal Infrastructure Law to improve roads, bridges across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost $1 billion has been released to the state of South Carolina by the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) so the state might modernize critical infrastructure. A total of $979.01 million will aid in funding 12 formula programs in the state, covering construction,...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
WCNC
South Carolina Teacher Recruitment & Retention Task Force holds first meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
WCNC
Texas Pete makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
New lawsuits filed in South Carolina allege more incidents of Varsity Spirit abuse
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More lawsuits were filed Tuesday that named Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the U.S. All-Star Federation in an ongoing scandal alleging the companies did not protect teenage athletes from coaches who would provide them with alcohol and illegal drugs before sexually abusing them. The new lawsuits...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County shooting arrested in Indiana
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a shooting in Horry County was arrested Monday in Indiana, according to St. Joseph County online jail records. Tru Jamal Lee, 26, was arrested on unrelated charges, according to the Horry County Police Department. Lee was arrested in St. Joseph County, […]
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
myrtlebeachsc.com
South Carolina gets $979.01 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to South Carolina, providing transportation leaders within South Carolina the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
McMaster names October ‘South Carolina Manufacturing Month’
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Oct. 5 recognizing “National Manufacturing Day” and declaring October “South Carolina Manufacturing Month” at Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Business & Industry Showcase in Anderson. The event hosts eighth-graders from Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties as they meet local business leaders and learn about...
