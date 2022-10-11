Read full article on original website
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Hattiesburg police officer Devion White accepted the First Responder of the Year award from Keesler Federal Credit Union. “It means a...
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
4th Dist. candidate Ezell speaks to Jones GOP women Wednesday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, the Republican nominee for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat spoke in Jones County. Mike Ezell spoke to a meeting of Jones County Republican Women at the Laurel Country Club. Ezell addressed the economy, border security and crime. He said he’s working hard to...
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers
Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets
Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Columbia wrapping up construction on Honey Alley project
'Move to Learn' gets Hub City students energized
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. for possession & distribution
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. meth bust
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof...
Lucedale Police searching for missing teen
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officers are searching for a missing teenager in Lucedale. According to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lucedale Police Department says the 17-year-old goes by “Kadence” and is about 5’7” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in the city wearing black leggings and […]
Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because...
Hall Avenue Overpass project causes road closure in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As part of the Hall Avenue Overpass, a roundabout will be constructed where Bay Street, Hall Avenue, Arledge Street and James Street meet in Hattiesburg. Officials said the first phase of this construction will require the closure of Bay Street at Hall Avenue. This closure will take place on Thursday, October […]
Hattiesburg bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed. The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11. Police said they responded after receiving a report that the bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at 40th Avenue and Hardy Street. According to investigators, a 2016 GMC […]
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A FEMA grant will allow a Jones County all-volunteer fire department to obtain new gear, equipment and training. The $155,809 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) will allow the Powers Fire & Rescue VFD to purchase a new self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighter turnout gear, battery-powered extrication tools and NFPA Firefighter II certification training.
